UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy is set to 'reaffirm the country's commitment to recognising a Palestinian state'. AFP
UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy is set to 'reaffirm the country's commitment to recognising a Palestinian state'. AFP

News

MENA

UK vows to support two-state solution as Palestinian PM meets Starmer

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy refuses to 'give up' on peace process and recognition of Palestinian state

Thomas Harding
Thomas Harding

April 28, 2025