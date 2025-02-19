Hayat Tahrir Al Sham aims for precise control in post-Assad Syria

Dust and dirt fly off a black Jeep as it speeds over broken pavement in the eastern Ghouta suburbs of Damascus. The man in the front passenger seat, Hayat Tahrir Al Sham operative Abu Amro, is in a hurry.

His mission is to recruit as many young men as possible to the group, which ousted Bashar Al Assad in December with just 20,000 fighters.

HTS, formerly linked with Al Qaeda and Al Nusra Front, is now running a country at the crossroads of the Middle East, having relocated to Damascus from the northern governorate of Idlib. It needs manpower, and fast, especially in outlying areas.

Abu Amro orders the driver to stop at a public square in the former rebel district of Ain Tarma. Vegetable sellers with the new Syrian flag plastered over their vehicles pause to watch the gaunt man with an immaculately trimmed black beard step into a municipal building.

“Do you know suitable people to join us?” Abu Amro asks an Ain Tarma notable. He leaves a phone number and heads to a former regime barracks in the area where new HTS recruits will undergo three-week training.

The extra manpower will help HTS increase its control over Syria. In Ghouta and elsewhere over the last month, the group has been superimposing its own security structures on local governments it already runs, according to members of the organisation and other people working with it.

The tightened grip could undermine hopes for an open society that many Syrians have expressed since HTS ended five decades of dictatorship by the Assad family. Under Bashar Al Assad and his father, Hafez, security was pervasive – official structures could not decide on anything significant without consulting the secret police.

In general, there have been no clampdowns on dissent or secret detentions seen under the previous regime. The country’s new president, HTS leader Ahmad Al Shara, has not made an explicit commitment to a democratic transformation.

Thousands have joined the group since the regime fell, Abu Amro says, with hundreds more expected soon at the barracks in Ghouta. There, he greets school-aged children who have volunteered to clean the compound.

They rip off posters of Mr Al Assad and throw away piles of decrepit uniforms, helmets with broken straps and other worn-out military gear – evidence of the former regime's decline.

Abu Amro gives instructions to repair the toilets and showers in the barracks. Any other problems, even broken beds, are minor because the recruits will not be staying there for long, he tells the volunteers.

The area’s population is largely rural, poor and religiously conservative, elements that play in HTS's favour. Ghouta, once described in literature as the Gardens of Damascus, formed a misery belt around the capital after economic and environmental deterioration.

Regime bombing, conventional and unconventional, wiped out whole sections of Ghouta during the civil war. The Barada River, which meanders through the area before disappearing into salty looking farmland, is now a smelly stream. But neighbourhood and clan allegiances remain strong.

Former rebel fighters are returning to the area after having been bussed to north-west Syria under surrender deals in 2018, at the conclusion of three years of siege warfare waged by the regime and its allies Russia and Iran.

Several days ago, hundreds of them took to the streets of the Shabaa district to protest against HTS personnel arresting one of their own. Assurances that the man was only taken in for interrogation as a witness in a drugs case defused the situation. But he was not released, demonstrating the new level of control exerted by HTS in an area that was once a bastion of opposition to Mr Al Assad.

“The HTS does not yet have the numbers to subdue Ghouta, but the people do not want a clash,” says Abu Tareq, a member of a newly formed local council in Ghouta who acts as an interlocutor with HTS.

He has misgivings about its hardline religious ideology, as opposed to the less extreme interpretations of Islam that pervade the capital and its surroundings.

But any improvement to living conditions that the group can bring, even doubling the power supply from one hour a day to two, would win it support, he says.

Abu Tareq was a fighter in Failaq Al Rahman, one of two main rebel brigades in Ghouta, whose members were deported to Idlib in 2018. He secured his current position after obtaining local consensus and then approval from HTS commander Abu Ahmad Al Hilwani, known as the Emir of Ghouta.

HTS has kept the old regime's eight-district administrative divisions covering Ghouta and the rest of the countryside of Damascus, which officially answer to the Ministry of Interior.

But the “emir” has appointed a local security supremo in each district, called the mousaed al amni, or security assistant, who effectively “runs the show”, Abu Tareq says. The mousaed al amni is answerable to a separate HTS pyramid in each district, called Amn Al Hayat, usually housed in one of the towering security compounds of the old regime.

At one of these compounds last week, people were queuing to register with HTS the cars they had seized after regime operatives abandoned them on December 8, the day Mr Al Assad fell.

“They told me that for now, I am allowed to keep it,” said a former fighter with Failaq Al Rahman, in a Hyundai SUV.

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Qyubic

Started: October 2023

Founder: Namrata Raina

Based: Dubai

Sector: E-commerce

Current number of staff: 10

Investment stage: Pre-seed

Initial investment: Undisclosed

The specs Engine: 3-litre twin-turbo V6 Power: 400hp Torque: 475Nm Transmission: 9-speed automatic Price: From Dh215,900 On sale: Now

Cryopreservation: A timeline Keyhole surgery under general anaesthetic Ovarian tissue surgically removed Tissue processed in a high-tech facility Tissue re-implanted at a time of the patient’s choosing Full hormone production regained within 4-6 months

Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said. Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth. “Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban. Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients. “We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added. Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others. From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth. Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation. BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent. Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG. Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban. “Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban. Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure. “What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said. “In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.” The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”

How to avoid crypto fraud Use unique usernames and passwords while enabling multi-factor authentication.

Use an offline private key, a physical device that requires manual activation, whenever you access your wallet.

Avoid suspicious social media ads promoting fraudulent schemes.

Only invest in crypto projects that you fully understand.

Critically assess whether a project’s promises or returns seem too good to be true.

Only use reputable platforms that have a track record of strong regulatory compliance.

Store funds in hardware wallets as opposed to online exchanges.

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Almnssa Started: August 2020 Founder: Areej Selmi Based: Gaza Sectors: Internet, e-commerce Investments: Grants/private funding

Vidaamuyarchi Director: Magizh Thirumeni Stars: Ajith Kumar, Arjun Sarja, Trisha Krishnan, Regina Cassandra Rating: 4/5

Formula Middle East Calendar (Formula Regional and Formula 4) Round 1: January 17-19, Yas Marina Circuit – Abu Dhabi Round 2: January 22-23, Yas Marina Circuit – Abu Dhabi Round 3: February 7-9, Dubai Autodrome – Dubai Round 4: February 14-16, Yas Marina Circuit – Abu Dhabi Round 5: February 25-27, Jeddah Corniche Circuit – Saudi Arabia

Company%20Profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDirect%20Debit%20System%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Sept%202017%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20UAE%20with%20a%20subsidiary%20in%20the%20UK%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20FinTech%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Undisclosed%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Elaine%20Jones%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%208%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A