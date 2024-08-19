Palestinian prisoners captured in the Gaza strip pictured at a detention facility on the Sde Teiman military base in southern Israel. Breaking The Silence via AP
'They stopped treating us as humans': How Israeli prisons got more brutal after Gaza's war
At least 53 detainees have died in custody since the war with Hamas started, according to UN figures