Violence in Jerusalem risks sparking a third intifada

As far as symbols of resistance go, an old photo of one’s grandmother sitting in her family home is an unlikely one. But on Monday a well-known Palestinian activist posted such a photo, taken in 1970 in the East Jerusalem neighbourhood of Sheikh Jarrah, to serve as a reminder of the inter-generational struggle Palestinians have endured for the right to live in their own homes.

A grandmother in 1970 in the East Jersualem neighbourhood of Sheikh Jarrah. Credit: Instagram

Sheikh Jarrah has become the focal point of some of the worst violence Palestinians and Israelis have experienced in years. Arab residents face eviction as the result of a legal case brought in Israeli courts by Jewish settler organisations relying on a law that gives privilege to Jewish landowners from the early 20th century. Many of the Arabs living in Sheikh Jarrah moved there decades ago, when it was under Jordanian control, after fleeing their homes elsewhere in the country during Israel's creation, and Israeli law prevents the refugees from reclaiming them.

Quote Eid celebrations have been cancelled in Palestine

Tensions have been rising for weeks, resulting in protests in several Palestinian and Israeli cities. These were put down with excessive force by Israeli police. The violence is intensifying as Hamas, the extremist group that controls Gaza, continues to fire hundreds of rockets into Israeli territory, which have so far killed two civilians and injured at least seven. Israel has responded with air strikes. As a result of them, 25 Gazans, nine of whom were children, are dead.

Jerusalem’s Al Aqsa Mosque, one of Islam's holiest sites, has also served as a boiling point, with Israeli police firing stun grenades and tear gas into the mosque itself. This happened as Muslims worldwide prepare for the religious holiday of Eid Al Fitr. Celebrations have been cancelled in Palestine, and a cloud will be hanging over the occasion across the Muslim world.

The right-wing extremists who support settler organisations have waged a broader campaign to deny Palestinian rights in East Jerusalem, which the UN considers to be occupied Palestinian land. As the events in Al Aqsa Mosque compound unfolded, a crowd of right-wing Israelis gathered nearby to celebrate "Jerusalem Day", which marks the anniversary of Israel's capture of the eastern part of the city in 1967. The situation is escalating at such a pace that many worry it could be the beginning of a third intifada.

Even if it does not reach that point, the scale of the violence will have major consequences at home and abroad. Fragile peace processes are taking place across the region. US President Joe Biden's administration has a role in them all. If he is perceived as being incapable of action or pressuring either side, parties who want to spurn American mediation will now have the perfect excuse.

It does not help matters that in both Palestine and Israel, domestic politics appear to be in disarray. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu could be on the cusp of fighting his fifth election in two years. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas recently called off what would have been the territory's first vote since 2006. The uncertainty of these circumstances, which are the product of both leaders’ cynical desire to prioritise their own grip on power, has resulted in the continued absence of sensible policymaking and moral clarity at a time when they are sorely needed.

Palestinian frustration is mounting, justifiably, and it is ripe for exploitation by those who would wish to see more violence in the days ahead. The onus is on Israelis, who are favoured by an overwhelming asymmetry of force, to ensure that they are not among them.

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

The National in Davos We are bringing you the inside story from the World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting in Davos, a gathering of hundreds of world leaders, top executives and billionaires.

About Krews Founder: Ahmed Al Qubaisi Based: Abu Dhabi Founded: January 2019 Number of employees: 10 Sector: Technology/Social media Funding to date: Estimated $300,000 from Hub71 in-kind support

Electric scooters: some rules to remember Riders must be 14-years-old or over

Wear a protective helmet

Park the electric scooter in designated parking lots (if any)

Do not leave electric scooter in locations that obstruct traffic or pedestrians

Solo riders only, no passengers allowed

Do not drive outside designated lanes

How the UAE flag should be flown The UAE has strict laws regulating the flying of the country’s flag. Standards set by the Emirates Authority for Standardisation and Metrology say the flag should be rectangular in shape, its height half of its width and the colours in the correct order. The owner must check on the flag’s condition every 45 days to ensure it is not damaged and it must be changed every six months. The rules apply to situations where a flag is hung permanently at government buildings or embassies. But there are regulations to govern the short-term use of flags as well. They stipulate that the flag should be made of nylon and it must weigh more than 122.5 grams per square metre. The penal code includes fines and even jail for those who abuse the flag. According to Article 176, “anyone who publicly insults the President, flag or the national emblem of the State, shall be punished by detention". Article 3 of federal law No 2 for 1971 says whoever uses the flag inappropriately will face a jail sentence up to six months, and / or a fine; “as the country’s flag should be treated with dignity and respect, and should not be insulted, and not raised below any other flag or banner.”

Juliot Vinolia’s checklist for adopting alternate-day fasting - Don’t do it more than once in three days - Don’t go under 700 calories on fasting days - Ensure there is sufficient water intake, as the body can go in dehydration mode - Ensure there is enough roughage (fibre) in the food on fasting days as well - Do not binge on processed or fatty foods on non-fasting days - Complement fasting with plant-based foods, fruits, vegetables, seafood. Cut out processed meats and processed carbohydrates - Manage your sleep - People with existing gastric or mental health issues should avoid fasting - Do not fast for prolonged periods without supervision by a qualified expert

Company profile Date started: January, 2014 Founders: Mike Dawson, Varuna Singh, and Benita Rowe Based: Dubai Sector: Education technology Size: Five employees Investment: $100,000 from the ExpoLive Innovation Grant programme in 2018 and an initial $30,000 pre-seed investment from the Turn8 Accelerator in 2014. Most of the projects are government funded. Partners/incubators: Turn8 Accelerator; In5 Innovation Centre; Expo Live Innovation Impact Grant Programme; Dubai Future Accelerators; FHI 360; VSO and Consult and Coach for a Cause (C3)

The biog First Job: Abu Dhabi Department of Petroleum in 1974

Current role: Chairperson of Al Maskari Holding since 2008

Career high: Regularly cited on Forbes list of 100 most powerful Arab Businesswomen

Achievement: Helped establish Al Maskari Medical Centre in 1969 in Abu Dhabi’s Western Region

Future plan: Will now concentrate on her charitable work

THE SPECS 2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid LE Engine: 1.8 litre combined with 16-volt electric motors Transmission: Automatic with manual shifting mode Power: 121hp Torque: 142Nm Price: Dh95,900

Juliot Vinolia’s checklist for adopting alternate-day fasting - Don’t do it more than once in three days - Don’t go under 700 calories on fasting days - Ensure there is sufficient water intake, as the body can go in dehydration mode - Ensure there is enough roughage (fibre) in the food on fasting days as well - Do not binge on processed or fatty foods on non-fasting days - Complement fasting with plant-based foods, fruits, vegetables, seafood. Cut out processed meats and processed carbohydrates - Manage your sleep - People with existing gastric or mental health issues should avoid fasting - Do not fast for prolonged periods without supervision by a qualified expert

The specs: 2018 Mazda CX-5 Price, base / as tested: Dh89,000 / Dh130,000

Engine: 2.5-litre four-cylinder

Power: 188hp @ 6,000rpm

Torque: 251Nm @ 4,000rpm

Transmission: Six-speed automatic

​​​​​​​Fuel consumption, combined: 7.1L / 100km

The specs Engine: 3.8-litre twin-turbo V8 Power: 611bhp Torque: 620Nm Transmission: seven-speed automatic Price: upon application On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 Power: 540hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 600Nm at 2,500rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Kerb weight: 1580kg Price: From Dh750k On sale: via special order

CHINESE GRAND PRIX STARTING GRID 1st row

Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari)

Kimi Raikkonen (Ferrari) 2nd row

Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes-GP)

Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes-GP) 3rd row

Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing)

Daniel Ricciardo (Red Bull Racing) 4th row

Nico Hulkenberg (Renault)

Sergio Perez (Force India) 5th row

Carlos Sainz Jr (Renault)

Romain Grosjean (Haas) 6th row

Kevin Magnussen (Haas)

Esteban Ocon (Force India) 7th row

Fernando Alonso (McLaren)

Stoffel Vandoorne (McLaren) 8th row

Brendon Hartley (Toro Rosso)

Sergey Sirotkin (Williams) 9th row

Pierre Gasly (Toro Rosso)

Lance Stroll (Williams) 10th row

Charles Leclerc (Sauber)

arcus Ericsson (Sauber)

