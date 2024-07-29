Mourners hold a picture of a victim during a funeral for people killed in a rocket strike in Majdal Shams, in the occupied Golan Heights. Bloomberg
Mourners hold a picture of a victim during a funeral for people killed in a rocket strike in Majdal Shams, in the occupied Golan Heights. Bloomberg
Lebanon in last-minute bid to evade Israeli retaliation for Golan Heights strike
The country is bracing for an attack similar to the bombing of Yemen's Hodeidah and sites in Iran, political sources said
The National
29 July, 2024