Iran's acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani arrives in Beirut on first official trip

Iran's acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani has arrived in Beirut in his first international visit since taking on the role.

Mr Kani held talks with Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib and is also expected to meet Hezbollah secretary general Hassan Nasrallah.

Iranian state media said Mr Kani would discuss regional developments, especially the situation in Palestine.

The visit came as Hezbollah and Israel engage in daily cross-border exchanges of fire in south Lebanon, which have gradually increased in intensity and scope.

The timing of Mr Kani's visit was not a coincidence, a source in Beirut said, pointing to US President Joe Biden's comments last Friday on ending the war on Gaza.

Mr Biden had urged Hamas and Israeli leaders to not "lose this moment" in an effort to find peace.

Mr Biden's proposal offered a way to a permanent ceasefire and an end to the war that has claimed the lives of more than 36,400 Gazans and injured more than 82,400 since Israel launched its assault on the Gaza Strip.

The offensive was in retaliation to Hamas's deadly attacks on Israel on October 7 that killed about 1,200 people.

It also comes amid efforts to find peace in south Lebanon and to delineate the contiguous land border there with Israel.

Joint initiative

Mr Kani said he and Mr Bou Habib agreed that regional countries should adopt a joint initiative to stop Israel's violence against the Palestinian people and to protect them.

Mr Bou Habib said "the continuation of the war on Gaza, and the ongoing crimes against the Palestinians" by Israeli undermined the search for stability and security in the region.

He reiterated the Lebanese government's long-held position that it does not want the conflict in south Lebanon to continue.

While Lebanon is technically in a state of war with Israel, the government has said it does want there to be conflict.

However, it is largely powerless to control Hezbollah in the south. About 100,000 people have been displaced by the conflict there.

At least 60,000 people have been displaced in northern Israel by the conflict. Israel wants to push Hezbollah away from the border area – whether diplomatically or through other methods – so residents of northern Israel can return.

Helicopter crash

Mr Kani was appointed to the job after Hossein Amirabdollahian was killed in a helicopter crash last month in Iran that also claimed the life of President Ebrahim Raisi.

He was previously Deputy Foreign Minister and served as Iran's lead nuclear negotiator in indirect talks with the US.

After Lebanon, he will visit Syria.

Iran is a major supporter of Hezbollah, a Lebanese armed group and political party, which is part of the Tehran-backed Axis of Resistance that is characterised by its opposition to Israel.

Hezbollah said it would not cease its attacks until Israel stops its assault on the Gaza Strip.

Mr Amirabdollahian last visited Beirut in February.