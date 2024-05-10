Live Blog
Israeli soldiers with military vehicles gather at an undisclosed position near the border fence with the Gaza Strip on May 9. EPA

Israel-Gaza war live: Israel intensifies Rafah assault as talks fail to secure truce deal

Artillery strikes on Rafah on its southern border with Egypt claim several lives, among them children

  • Truce talks in Cairo failed to secure a deal
  • 'If we have to stand alone, we will stand alone,' says Netanyahu
  • Uncertainty grips Palestinians as they flee Rafah
  • 80,000 displaced from Rafah in three days, says UNRWA
  • Biden comments on Israel weapons pause draws mixed reactions
  • Gaza death toll reaches 34,904, with 78,514 injured
Updated: May 10, 2024, 6:19 AM