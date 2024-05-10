Israel-Gaza war live: Israel intensifies Rafah assault as talks fail to secure truce deal

<p><figure><img src="https://cloudfront-eu-central-1.images.arcpublishing.com/thenational/ICQ7PUOWPKOILJUNLHFZRG2EBY.jpg"><figcaption>Israeli troops in the southern city of Rafah. AFP</figcaption></figure><p><em>Nagham Mohanna</em> reports:</p><p>Israel intensified its assault on Gaza as truce talks in Cairo failed to secure a deal.</p><p>Heavy shelling continued across the besieged enclave while the southern Gaza city of Rafah was hit with artillery strikes. Several deaths were reported, including children.</p><p>Witnesses also reported air strikes and fighting in Jabalia, in northern Gaza.</p><p>Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken have held talks and agreed on "the importance of urging the parties to show flexibility and make all the necessary efforts to achieve a ceasefire agreement and put an end to the humanitarian tragedy in Gaza", Egypt's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.</p><p>Hamas said its delegation has departed ceasefire talks in Cairo and travelled to Doha, saying Israel "rejected the proposal submitted by the mediators and raised objections to it".</p>