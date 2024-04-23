Live Blog
A lorry, marked with United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) logo, crosses into Egypt from Gaza, at the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip, during a temporary truce between Hamas and Israel, in Rafah, Egypt, November 27, 2023. REUTERS / Amr Abdallah Dalsh / File Photo

Israel-Gaza war live: Israel gave no evidence of UNRWA staff ties to 'terrorist groups'

The UN agency has 'robust' approach to neutrality but problems persist, independent report finds

  • Israel gave no evidence of UNRWA staff ties to 'terrorist groups', report says
  • Bodies discovered in Nasser Hospital mass grave rises to 283
  • Columbia University cancels classes after anti-Israel protests
  • Israel 'committed human rights abuses in 2023'
  • Gaza beaches bombed as war enters 200th day
  • Gaza death toll reaches 34,183, with 77,143 wounded
Updated: April 23, 2024, 6:46 AM