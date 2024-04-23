Israel-Gaza war live: Israel 'gave no evidence' of UNRWA staff militant links

<p>Israel provided no evidence to independent investigators to support its allegations that staff at the&nbsp;UN agency for Palestinian refugees&nbsp;were linked to "terrorist groups", a report released on Monday has stated.“Israel made public claims that a significant number of UNRWA employees are members of terrorist organisations. However, Israel has yet to provide supporting evidence of this,” the 54-page report said.</p><p>The review of&nbsp;the UNRWA&nbsp;also found that the agency has a “robust” approach to neutrality, but it added that some issues persist.</p><p><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2024/04/22/israel-provided-no-evidence-of-unwra-staff-ties-to-terrorist-groups-report-says/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank"><strong>Read more</strong></a></p>