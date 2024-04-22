Live Blog
Israeli soldiers operate during a raid at Nour Shams camp in Tulkarm, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Reuters

Israel-Gaza war live: Israel threatens to increase pressure on Gaza in coming days

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel will 'deliver painful blows' on Hamas in a bid to secure the release of hostages

  • Israel says it will increase military pressure on Hamas in 'coming days'
  • Netanyahu says he will fight any sanctions on army battalions
  • Deaths and injuries in dawn attacks on Gaza
  • Six wounded in army and settler attack near Ramallah
  • Five rockets fired from Iraq towards US military base in Syria
  • Gaza death toll reaches 34,097, with 76,980 wounded
Updated: April 22, 2024, 6:13 AM