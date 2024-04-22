Israel-Gaza war live: Israel threatens to increase pressure on Gaza in coming days

<p>Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said Israel will increase the "military pressure" on Hamas in an effort to force the release of hostages held in&nbsp;Gaza.</p><p>"In the coming days, we will increase the military and political pressure on Hamas because this is the only way to free our hostages," Mr Netanyahu said in a video statement on Sunday, the eve of the Jewish holiday of Passover.</p><p>He threatened to "deliver additional and painful blows".</p><p>Military spokesman Admiral Daniel Hagari said in a televised statement later on Sunday that "the chief of staff has approved the next steps for the war", without giving details.</p><p>"On Passover, it will be 200 days of captivity for the hostages ... we will fight until you return home to us," Admiral Hagari said.</p><p><em>- AFP</em></p>