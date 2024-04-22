Live Blog
Israeli soldiers operate during a raid at Nour Shams camp in Tulkarm, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Reuters

Israel-Gaza war live: Israel vows to increase military pressure on Hamas in 'coming days'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said Israel will increase the 'military pressure' on Hamas in a bid to secure the release of hostages

  • Israel vows to increase military pressure on Hamas in 'coming days'
  • Iran's Khamenei praises 'success' of military after Israeli attack
  • Israeli minister Gantz says Lebanese front close to 'moment of truth'
  • 17 killed after Israeli raids in West Bank
  • Israel summons ambassadors over support for Palestine UN membership
  • Fifty bodies recovered from Nasser Hospital
  • Gaza death toll reaches 34,097, with 76,980 wounded
Updated: April 22, 2024, 3:14 AM