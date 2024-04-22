Live Blog
Relatives and supporters of Israeli hostages held in Gaza since the October 7 attacks by Hamas militants hold placards and wave Israeli flags during a demonstration in front of the Defense Ministry in the Israeli coastal city of Tel Aviv, on April 20, 2024, amid the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip between Israel and the Palestinian militant Hamas movement. (Photo by JACK GUEZ / AFP)

Israel-Gaza war live: Israeli army intelligence chief Aharon Haliva resigns

Maj Gen Aharon Haliva said he 'failed' to meet expectations after October 7 attack by Hamas

  • Israel's military intelligence chief resigns over Oct 7 attack
  • Iran-backed Iraqi militias resume attacks on US forces
  • Israel says it will increase military pressure on Hamas in 'coming days'
  • Netanyahu says he will fight any sanctions on army battalions
  • WFP resumes deliveries to northern Gaza
  • Gaza death toll reaches 34,151, with 77,084 wounded
Updated: April 22, 2024, 12:10 PM