Israel-Gaza war live: Israeli army intelligence chief Aharon Haliva resigns

<p><em>Sunniva Rose in Luxembourg </em>reports:</p><p>European foreign ministers on Monday said they would toughen sanctions against Iran, with the measures possibly including a "symbolic" listing of the&nbsp;Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps.</p><p>The move comes after Iran's unprecedented launch of&nbsp;hundreds of drones&nbsp;and missiles towards Israel on April 13 as the two countries engage in tit-for-tat attacks in what many European diplomats fear might boil over into an all-out regional war.</p><p>The EU wants to send a strong signal of support to Israel while also broadening its sanctions against Iran to people and companies involved in&nbsp;supplying drones and missiles, including their components, to proxies in the region such as Lebanon's Hezbollah.</p><p>"I want to emphasise – since you asked about proxies – that they should be included in such a scheme," Sweden's Foreign Minister&nbsp;Tobias Billstrom&nbsp;told&nbsp;The National&nbsp;as he entered a meeting of the bloc's 27 foreign and defence ministers in Luxembourg.</p><p>"Iran has been supporting the Houthis,&nbsp;Hezbollah&nbsp;and Hamas and has been a malign influence in the region. From our perspective, it needs to pull back," said his Irish counterpart Micheal Martin.</p><p><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2024/04/22/european-foreign-ministers-meet-to-discuss-tougher-sanctions-against-iran/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank"><strong>Read more</strong></a></p>