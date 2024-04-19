Israel-Gaza war live: Israel attacks Isfahan military base in Iran

<p><img src="https://cloudfront-eu-central-1.images.arcpublishing.com/thenational/3JVWOG2ZQJDXNO4QY2NNDF426Y.png"></p><p><br></p><p>Israel carried out a military strike on Iranian territory on Friday, less than a week after Tehran's rocket and drone barrage, the latest escalation that is stoking fears of a regional war.</p><p>Two Israeli and three Iranian officials confirmed the strikes,&nbsp;<em>The New York Times</em>&nbsp;reported.</p><p>CNN reported a "senior US official" saying Israel was behind the attack.</p><p>Iran state news agency Irna reported a military official in the central Iranian city of Isfahan, Brig Gen Mihan Dost, as saying loud noises heard east of the city were the sound of air defence systems intercepting what he called a "suspicious target" and that no damage was reported in the area.</p><p>Iran said it had largely foiled the attack.</p><p>Several drones “have been successfully shot down by the country's air defence, there are no reports of a missile attack for now”, Iran's space agency spokesman Hossein Dalirian said on X.</p><p>The International Atomic Energy Agency confirmed Iran’s nuclear infrastructure was not damaged.</p><p>“Nuclear facilities should never be a target in military conflicts,” the UN body wrote on X. “IAEA is monitoring the situation very closely.”</p><p><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/04/19/iran-activates-air-defence-systems-as-israeli-strike-reported/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank"><strong>Read more</strong></a></p>