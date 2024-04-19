Live Blog
A handout photo made available by the Iranian Army office on October 21, 2020, shows an Iranian air defence system during the first day of the air defense exercise of 'Aseman Velayat 99', in an unidentified location in Iran. The Iranian armed forces today launched military air defense exercises to test "local" systems, state media reported, three days after the expiration, according to Tehran, of a UN embargo on the sale of weapons to Iran. (Photo by Iranian Army office / AFP) / XGTY / === RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / HO / IRANIAN ARMY OFFICE" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS === - XGTY / === RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / HO / Iranian Army office" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS === /

Israel-Gaza war live: Israel attacks Isfahan military base in Iran

Israel appears to be acting in retaliation for the April 13 attack by Iran

  • Israel attacks Isfahan military base in Iran
  • Iran had no option but to attack Israel, Foreign Minister says
  • US vetoes Palestine membership of UN
  • Israel underestimated Iranian attack, report says
  • Gaza death toll reaches 33,970, with 76,770 wounded
Updated: April 19, 2024, 7:11 AM