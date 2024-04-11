Israel-Gaza war live: Netanyahu ‘not briefed’ on strike that killed Hamas leader’s sons

<p><figure><img src="https://cloudfront-eu-central-1.images.arcpublishing.com/thenational/LYFQRMC2XGYZMY47X27K4C26FM.jpg"><figcaption>Onlookers check the car in which three sons of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh were reportedly killed in an Israeli air strike. AFP</figcaption></figure></p><p>Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government were not briefed on a strike that killed three sons of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and several of his grandchildren on Wednesday, Israeli media have reported.</p><p>Military sources told Haaretz that unapproved strikes have become commonplace, while others said the strike is likely to hinder talks on a ceasefire.</p><p>The army and Shin Bet intelligence agency did not notify Mr Netanyahu or Defence Minister Yoav Gallant about the strike, several Israeli outlets reported. The army's southern command was also not told about the strike.</p><p>Hazem, Ameer and Mohammed Haniyeh were among those killed in the strike near Beach refugee camp in Gaza city.</p><p>Israel said they were involved in Hamas's activities, including holding Israeli hostages.</p>