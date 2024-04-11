Live Blog
GAZA CITY, GAZA - APRIL 10: Dead bodies of three sons of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, along with of his two grandchildren, are seen on the ground as people perform funeral prayers in Gaza City, Gaza on April 10, 2024. Their vehicle targeted by Israeli forces in the attack at Al-Shati refugee camp according to an Israeli media outlet. Ayman Alhesi / AnadoluNo Use USA No use UK No use Canada No use France No use Japan No use Italy No use Australia No use Spain No use Belgium No use Korea No use South Africa No use Hong Kong No use New Zealand No use Turkey

Israel-Gaza war live: Netanyahu ‘not briefed’ on strike that killed Hamas leader’s sons

Wednesday's attack likely to hinder ongoing ceasefire negotiations

  • At least 11 killed in Rafah bombings
  • Most Gazans at risk of imminent famine, says US aid envoy
  • UAE carries out largest aid drop over northern Gaza to date
  • Biden promises Israel 'ironclad' support against Iran attacks
  • German airline Lufthansa suspends flights to Tehran amid security fears
  • Gaza death toll reaches 33,482, with 76,049 injured
Updated: April 11, 2024, 11:24 AM