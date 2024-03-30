Israel-Gaza war live: Second Gaza aid shipment leaves Cyprus

<p>A second aid shipment, carrying almost 400 tonnes of food for Gaza, left Cyprus's Larnaca port on Saturday.</p><p>The aid will be transported by a cargo ship and a platform towed by a salvage vessel.</p><p>It is the second dispatch of aid via Cyprus, where authorities have established a maritime corridor allowing pre-screened shipments to arrive directly into the besieged Palestinian enclave.</p><p>US-based charity World Central Kitchen arranged the mission with Spain's Open Arms charity, with financing mainly from the UAE and support from Cypriot authorities.</p><p>On its first mission in March, it built a makeshift jetty from rubble to offload almost 200 tonnes of food as the enclave does not have any port facilities. Saturday's dispatch includes two forklifts and a crane to assist with future marine deliveries.</p><p><em>- Reuters</em></p>