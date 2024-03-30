Live Blog
The Open Arms, a rescue vessel owned by a Spanish NGO, a cargo ship and a tug boat depart with humanitarian aid for Gaza from Larnaca, Cyprus, March 30, 2024. REUTERS / Yiannis Kourtoglou

Israel-Gaza war live: Second Gaza aid shipment leaves Cyprus

Almost 400 tonnes of humanitarian aid will be delivered

Live Blog
READ MORE
KEY INFO
  • Second aid shipment en route from Cyprus to Gaza
  • Five killed in north Gaza amid gunfire and crush during aid delivery
  • Three UN observers and civilian injured in Israeli strike in southern Lebanon
  • Two killed in Israeli strike on Maghazi Camp in Gaza
  • UAE welcomes ICJ move to allow increased humanitarian aid into Gaza
  • Death toll in Gaza rises to 32,705, with 75,190 injured
LIVE UPDATES
VIDEO
COMMENT
Updated: March 30, 2024, 2:23 PM