Iranian filmmaker Mohammad Rasoulof sentenced to eight years in prison

A prominent Iranian film director has been sentenced to eight years in prison and flogging for national security crimes.

A court ruled that Mohammad Rasoulof's films and documentaries showed “examples of collusion with the intention of committing a crime against the security of the country", lawyer Babak Paknia said on X.

The court also imposed an unspecified fine and ordered the confiscation of Rasoulof’s property, Mr Paknia said.

The director was sentenced to eight years in prison but will only serve five, he said.

Under Iranian law, jail sentences run concurrently.

Official media in Iran have yet to publish the verdict.

Rasoulof’s film The Seed of the Sacred Fig is due to be shown in the main competition at Cannes Film Festival this month.

On April 30, Mr Paknia said Iranian authorities had summoned some of the film's production crew for questioning. Actors had also been questioned and barred from leaving Iran.

Mr Paknia that they were under pressure to have it withdrawn from Cannes.

Rasoulof, who is in his early 50s, won the Golden Bear, the Berlin Film Festival’s top prize, in 2020 for There Is No Evil, a film against capital punishment.

He was detained in July 2022 and released the following year after a wave of nationwide protests that began in September 2022 subsided.

Appearances at Cannes have in recent years been increasingly contentious for Iranian directors and actors.

Prominent director Saeed Roustaee was sentenced to six months in prison for the screening of his film Leila’s Brothers at the 2022 festival.

Iranian authorities said at the time that it had been shown without authorisation.