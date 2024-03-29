Live Blog
This picture taken from northern Israel shows an Israeli Air Force fighter jet flying over the border area with south Lebanon on March 27, 2024. Lebanon's Hezbollah fired a barrage of rockets into northern Israel on March 27 killing a civilian, after Israel carried out a deadly pre-dawn strike in south Lebanon. (Photo by Jalaa MAREY / AFP)

Israel-Gaza war live: At least 36 Syrian soldiers killed in Israeli strikes on Aleppo

Pre-dawn strike killed and wounded civilians as well as military personnel

  • Israeli strike kills at least 36 Syrian soldiers, war monitor says
  • UAE and Egypt send 79 tonnes of aid to northern Gaza
  • ICJ orders Israel to take measures to ensure food gets into Gaza
  • US military says it destroyed four drones launched by Yemen's Houthis
  • Pope Francis condemns 'senseless tragedy of war' amid Gaza conflict
  • Abbas approves formation of new Palestinian government
  • Death toll in Gaza rises to 32,552, with 74,980 injured
Updated: March 29, 2024, 4:32 AM