Israel-Gaza war live: At least 36 Syrian soldiers killed in Israeli strikes on Aleppo

<p>At least 36 Syrian soldiers were killed in an Israeli air strike on north-western Aleppo province on Friday, AFP reported, quoting the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.</p><p>Security sources said the strikes also killed five Hezbollah fighters, Reuters reported.</p><p>The Israeli attack struck an area "near rockets depots belonging to Lebanese group Hezbollah", the observatory said. Dozens were injured.</p><p>The pre-dawn strike killed and wounded civilians as well as military personnel, state news agency Sana said.</p><p>A Syrian military source told the agency that "at approximately 1.45 am, the Israeli enemy launched an air attack from the direction of Athriya, south-east of Aleppo" and that civilians and military personnel were killed.</p>