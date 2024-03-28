Israel-Gaza war live: Most Americans now oppose Israel's war in Gaza

<p><figure><img src="https://cloudfront-eu-central-1.images.arcpublishing.com/thenational/KDEBCWAPNZCNNU7Z4A4IV5N4KM.jpg"><figcaption>Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian receives Ismail Haniyeh at the Foreign Ministry's headquarters in Tehran. AFP</figcaption></figure>Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh is in Tehran, his second visit to Iran since the war began in October. </p><p>He met Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian on Tuesday afternoon, state outlet Irna confirmed. </p><p>The pair discussed ”the ongoing aggressions of the Zionist regime against the people of the Gaza Strip and the West Bank", Irna reported.</p>