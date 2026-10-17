El Sisi seeks parliamentary approval to defend Saudi Arabia if asked

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on Saturday called on parliament to convene an emergency session to authorise him to intervene in defence of Saudi Arabia if asked by the kingdom.

Saudi Arabia is facing attacks from Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis. Fighting erupted in July after the Houthis announced a "maritime blockade" of Saudi ports and seized additional territory in Yemen.

Saudi-led forces launched a full-scale military campaign against the group this month.

Speaking at a graduation ceremony for military academy and college cadets, Mr El Sisi said the move would require parliamentary approval.

“I call on parliament to convene an emergency session to authorise us to take action to intervene in defence of Saudi Arabia, if we are asked to do so,” he said. “This move and this defence require approval from the Egyptian parliament. I hope parliament will convene an emergency session to grant this authorisation.

"I am not speaking about attacking or waging war. We are seeking only to defend.”

Mr El Sisi said Egypt stood firmly behind efforts to protect the territory of its Gulf allies. “Egypt will take any measures necessary to protect and defend Saudi Arabia,” he added.

The Houthis are fighting against Yemen’s internationally recognised government and their Saudi allies.

The Houthis this week launched a missile and drone attack on the presidential palace in Aden, which has been the seat of the Yemeni government since 2015. The strikes killed and injured security personnel.

The Houthis, one of Tehran’s main proxy militant groups, claimed they were attacking a Saudi military command centre in the city. Attacks on Aden's airport also risk isolating Yemen’s government from its main backer and supplier.

The fighting has not been confined to Yemen. The Houthis last week carried out attacks on Riyadh’s main airport, killing 17 people, injuring more than 300 and forcing a complete shutdown of operations. There have been 20 strikes on the airport since the start of October.