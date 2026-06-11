Saudi Arabia lifts Lebanese trade ban after nearly five years

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has ordered the resumption of Lebanese exports to the kingdom after a ban lasting nearly five years.

The move was made in “light of positive steps” taken by the Lebanese government towards ​rebuilding state institutions, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday. It will offer relief to businesses battered by years of conflict between ⁠Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah and Israel.

The move comes “in accordance with the positive steps taken by the Lebanese government in the way of rebuilding state institutions, what specialised teams have accomplished throughout the past year, and the co-operation shown by the Lebanese side with them and its provision of the required commitments”, SPA reported.

Saudi Arabia said the move came at the request of Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and ​Prime ⁠Minister Nawaf Salam, both of whom ‌took office in January 2025 with Saudi backing but have struggled to assert state control amid ​fighting between Hezbollah and Israel.

The decision was announced during a phone call between Mr Salam and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, according to SPA.

Prince Faisal told Mr Salam that the kingdom supports Lebanon's stability and the well-being of its people. He also said the kingdom was confident that Lebanon’s government will take all necessary measures to ensure the country was not used as a platform to harm others.

Mr Salam thanked Prince Faisal for his efforts and said he hoped for greater economic ties between Lebanon and Saudi Arabia.

Mr Aoun said the move “will contribute significantly to the revival of the national economy and support a wide range of Lebanese producers and exporters”.

Riyadh suspended Lebanese fruit and vegetable imports in 2021, citing drug smuggling concerns. The kingdom repeatedly intercepted shipments containing Captagon, an amphetamine-type stimulant produced in Syria and trafficked across the region, hidden inside consignments of food, furniture and other goods.

Political relations between the two countries were harmed for years due to the power of ​Hezbollah ‌over ⁠Lebanese political and ​security affairs.

Now, Saudi Arabia sees an opening after the ⁠group was severely weakened by the war with Israel ​last year and the current fighting.

Lebanon was drawn into the wider Middle ​East conflict when Hezbollah fired rockets at Israel in solidarity with Iran in early March.

A major Israeli air and ground campaign was launched killing more than 3,600 people and left one million Lebanese displaced. The US declared a ceasefire on April 16, but fighting has continued.