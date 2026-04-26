Iran's foreign minister meets Omani Sultan in first visit to Gulf since the war

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Oman's Sultan Haitham and Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi discussed the latest regional developments and mediation efforts to end the Iran war during a meeting in Muscat, the Oman News Agency reported.

The talks came after Mr Araghchi left mediator Pakistan empty-handed at the weekend, and US President Donald Trump cancelled a planned visit to Islamabad by his envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared ⁠Kushner, dealing back-to-back blows to peace prospects.

During the meeting, the Omani ruler stressed the importance of prioritising dialogue and diplomacy to address regional challenges and help consolidate peace.

He also outlined ways to advance diplomatic efforts aimed at reaching sustainable political solutions and mitigating the impact of crises on people across the region.

Mr Araghchi expressed Iran’s appreciation for Oman’s role in supporting dialogue and promoting regional security and stability, particularly amid current tensions.

Mr Araghchi arrived in Oman on Saturday evening on his first trip to the Gulf since the war began.

Iran carried out hundreds of attacks on Gulf states after the US and Israel attacked the Islamic Republic on February 28.

The attacks targeted civilian infrastructure including ports and energy centres, causing Gulf relations with Iran to deteriorate. Oman's maritime infrastructure also suffered attacks and cargo disruption.

Esmaeil Baghaei, spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, said Tehran continued to place “great importance” in relations with Gulf states and that it remained “committed to strengthening mutual trust”.

“The Oman–Iran relationship stands as a testament to Iran’s genuine pursuance of respectful and mutually beneficial relations with its neighbours,” he added.

Muscat has traditionally played a big role as mediator between Iran and the US.

Mr Araghchi ⁠was expected ​to visit ⁠mediator Pakistan again after completing his ⁠trip to ​Oman, ⁠before ‌travelling ​to Russia, Iran's Mehr news agency reported on Saturday.

Hopes of a diplomatic ⁠breakthrough in the US-Israeli war with Iran receded as ​a new week began, with talks aimed at ending the two-month conflict at a standstill and both ⁠Tehran and Washington showing little willingness to soften their terms.

The deadlock leaves the world's biggest economy and a ​major oil power ⁠locked in a confrontation that ‌has already pushed energy prices to multiyear highs, stoked inflation, and darkened global growth prospects.

On Saturday, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian ​told Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif by phone that Tehran would not enter “imposed negotiations” under threats or blockade, according to a statement from the Iranian government.

Mr Pezeshkian said the US should first remove “operational obstacles,” including its blockade on Iranian ports, before negotiators can lay any groundwork to resolve the conflict.

Tehran has largely closed the Strait of Hormuz, which normally carries one-fifth ⁠of global oil and liquefied natural gas shipments, while Washington blocks Iran's oil exports.