Saudi Arabia tests drone delivery for postal parcels in step towards logistics innovation

Saudi Arabia has carried out a pilot trial to deliver postal parcels using drones, in a move officials say could transform the kingdom’s logistics and postal services.
The test, an effort between the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) and the Transport General Authority, was conducted on Thursday, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
Rumaih bin Mohammed Al Rumaih, vice minister of Transport and Logistics Services, said the introduction of drone technology represents a major leap forward for the postal sector, adding that it will “open new horizons” for expanding delivery services and developing innovative solutions aligned with Saudi Arabia’s digital transformation goals.
The pilot is part of the kingdom’s wider strategy to enhance efficiency in postal and logistics services, ensuring they keep pace with fast-evolving global trends while meeting customer needs, added Mr Al Rumaih.
GACA has recently updated its aviation safety regulations in line with guidance from the International Civil Aviation Organisation and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency, laying the groundwork for wider adoption of drone applications in the kingdom, the SPA said.
The drone trial is also part of broader Vision 2030 efforts to integrate advanced technologies into daily life.
During this year's Hajj season, Saudi Arabia used drones to monitor pilgrims and ensure public safety.
