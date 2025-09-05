Saudi Arabia launches first trial of drone parcel deliveries
Saudi Arabia launches first trial of drone parcel deliveries
Saudi Arabia launches first trial of drone parcel deliveries
Saudi Arabia launches first trial of drone parcel deliveries

News

Gulf

Saudi Arabia tests drone delivery for postal parcels in step towards logistics innovation

Move aims to modernise kingdom’s logistics sector and support its digital transformation agenda

The National

September 05, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Saudi Arabia has carried out a pilot trial to deliver postal parcels using drones, in a move officials say could transform the kingdom’s logistics and postal services.

The test, an effort between the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) and the Transport General Authority, was conducted on Thursday, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Rumaih bin Mohammed Al Rumaih, vice minister of Transport and Logistics Services, said the introduction of drone technology represents a major leap forward for the postal sector, adding that it will “open new horizons” for expanding delivery services and developing innovative solutions aligned with Saudi Arabia’s digital transformation goals.

The pilot is part of the kingdom’s wider strategy to enhance efficiency in postal and logistics services, ensuring they keep pace with fast-evolving global trends while meeting customer needs, added Mr Al Rumaih.

GACA has recently updated its aviation safety regulations in line with guidance from the International Civil Aviation Organisation and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency, laying the groundwork for wider adoption of drone applications in the kingdom, the SPA said.

The drone trial is also part of broader Vision 2030 efforts to integrate advanced technologies into daily life.

During this year's Hajj season, Saudi Arabia used drones to monitor pilgrims and ensure public safety.

Tomorrow 2021

Where to buy and try:

Nutritional yeast

DesertCart

Organic Foods & Café

Bulletproof coffee

Wild & The Moon

Amasake

Comptoir 102

DesertCart

Organic Foods & Café

Charcoal drinks and dishes

Various juice bars, including Comptoir 102

Bridgewater Tavern

3 Fils

Jackfruit

Supermarkets across the UAE

Frankenstein in Baghdad
Ahmed Saadawi
​​​​​​​Penguin Press

MATCH INFO

Burnley 1 (Brady 89')

Manchester City 4 (Jesus 24', 50', Rodri 68', Mahrez 87')

Tomorrow 2021
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
Ziina users can donate to relief efforts in Beirut

Ziina users will be able to use the app to help relief efforts in Beirut, which has been left reeling after an August blast caused an estimated $15 billion in damage and left thousands homeless. Ziina has partnered with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees to raise money for the Lebanese capital, co-founder Faisal Toukan says. “As of October 1, the UNHCR has the first certified badge on Ziina and is automatically part of user's top friends' list during this campaign. Users can now donate any amount to the Beirut relief with two clicks. The money raised will go towards rebuilding houses for the families that were impacted by the explosion.”

The Voice of Hind Rajab

Starring: Saja Kilani, Clara Khoury, Motaz Malhees

Director: Kaouther Ben Hania

Rating: 4/5

On Women's Day
While you're here
While you're here
Kareem Shaheen on Canada
MORE ON AFRICAN SECURITY
On Women's Day
Tomorrow 2021
While you're here
The specs

Engine: 4.0-litre V8 twin-turbocharged and three electric motors

Power: Combined output 920hp

Torque: 730Nm at 4,000-7,000rpm

Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch automatic

Fuel consumption: 11.2L/100km

On sale: Now, deliveries expected later in 2025

Price: expected to start at Dh1,432,000

The five pillars of Islam

1. Fasting

2. Prayer

3. Hajj

4. Shahada

5. Zakat 

Infiniti QX80 specs

Engine: twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6

Power: 450hp

Torque: 700Nm

Price: From Dh450,000, Autograph model from Dh510,000

Available: Now

More coverage from the Future Forum
Pharaoh's curse

British aristocrat Lord Carnarvon, who funded the expedition to find the Tutankhamun tomb, died in a Cairo hotel four months after the crypt was opened.
He had been in poor health for many years after a car crash, and a mosquito bite made worse by a shaving cut led to blood poisoning and pneumonia.
Reports at the time said Lord Carnarvon suffered from “pain as the inflammation affected the nasal passages and eyes”.
Decades later, scientists contended he had died of aspergillosis after inhaling spores of the fungus aspergillus in the tomb, which can lie dormant for months. The fact several others who entered were also found dead withiin a short time led to the myth of the curse.

Killing of Qassem Suleimani
While you're here
Three ways to limit your social media use

Clinical psychologist, Dr Saliha Afridi at The Lighthouse Arabia suggests three easy things you can do every day to cut back on the time you spend online.

1. Put the social media app in a folder on the second or third screen of your phone so it has to remain a conscious decision to open, rather than something your fingers gravitate towards without consideration.

2. Schedule a time to use social media instead of consistently throughout the day. I recommend setting aside certain times of the day or week when you upload pictures or share information. 

3. Take a mental snapshot rather than a photo on your phone. Instead of sharing it with your social world, try to absorb the moment, connect with your feeling, experience the moment with all five of your senses. You will have a memory of that moment more vividly and for far longer than if you take a picture of it.

Killing of Qassem Suleimani
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
THE DETAILS

Director: Milan Jhaveri
Producer: Emmay Entertainment and T-Series
Cast: John Abraham, Manoj Bajpayee
Rating: 2/5

Tomorrow 2021
The%C2%A0specs%20
%3Cp%3E%0D%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E6-cylinder%2C%204.8-litre%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E5-speed%20automatic%20and%20manual%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E280%20brake%20horsepower%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E451Nm%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Efrom%20Dh153%2C00%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Enow%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
AI traffic lights to ease congestion at seven points to Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Street

The seven points are:

Shakhbout bin Sultan Street

Dhafeer Street

Hadbat Al Ghubainah Street (outbound)

Salama bint Butti Street

Al Dhafra Street

Rabdan Street

Umm Yifina Street exit (inbound)

You might also like
Updated: September 05, 2025, 7:37 AM`
Saudi Arabia