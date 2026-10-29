Spanish rescuers search train wreckage for survivors after 68 killed in collision

Rescuers searched desperately through wrecked carriages on Thursday in the hope of finding ⁠more survivors of Spain's second deadly high-speed train crash this year, which has so far claimed 68 lives.

Emergency workers were seen carrying what appeared to be a body wrapped in a blanket from one of the trains in a ⁠rural area in the central province of Toledo as cranes worked through the night to lift parts of ​the ⁠wreckage of Wednesday's crash.

"Rescue teams are ‌still working very carefully, because we still cannot say with certainty that there are no more victims trapped ​in the twisted wreckage," Esther Padilla, a spokeswoman for the regional government of Castilla-La Mancha, told TVE.

"A canine unit was deployed yesterday. They will go back in today to make sure that nobody else remains there," she added.

Meanwhile, train drivers in Spain went ahead with a previously planned strike to press for more investment in railway safety after what is Europe's deadliest train accident since a 2013 derailment in Spain's Santiago de Compostela.

The crash, which followed another fatal accident in January involving the same rail companies on the same line, has also upended campaigning for a November 29 snap election, with the leaders of Spain's two main parties suspending campaign events.

Previous slide Next slide Emergency crews work at the scene of a deadly collision between two trains near Urda, in Toledo province, central Spain. EPA Show caption: Emergency crews work at the scene of a deadly collision betw…

Cranes lift derailed carriages at the crash scene as rescue crews search for survivors. Reuters Show caption: Cranes lift derailed carriages at the crash scene as rescue …

⁠A state-run Renfe train collided with a stationary Iryo-operated train. Reuters Show caption: ⁠A state-run Renfe train collided with a stationary Iryo-ope…

Investigators survey debris amongst the damaged carriages of a train crash between two high-speed units, a Renfe AVE train and an Iryo train around 150 km south of Madrid between Urda and Los Yebenes in the province of Toledo, a day after the accident. A high-speed train collision south of Madrid killed 68 people and injured scores more, authorities said, in one of Europe's deadliest such disasters this century. The second such accident to strike Spain this year will raise fresh questions about the country's rail safety, with the transport minister speaking of an "error" and "inexplicable circumstances" that led to the crash. AFP Show caption: Investigators survey debris amongst the damaged carriages of…

Travelers look at a screen informing that trains to and from Andalusia are canceled due to the train crash on 28 October in the village of Urda, at Atocha railway station in Madrid, Spain. Added to the train traffic closure between Madrid and Andalusia, the train drivers union Semaf started a 24-hour strike to demand security structural improvements and fulfillment of commitments made. EPA Show caption: Travelers look at a screen informing that trains to and from…

Emergency services work at the site of a high-speed train crash near Urda, 132km south of Madrid, in central Spain. AFP Show caption: Emergency services work at the site of a high-speed train cr…

An aerial view of the deadly crash between the two trains. EPA Show caption: An aerial view of the deadly crash between the two trains. E…

The two trains were carrying more than 540 people on the line from ⁠Madrid to Seville. AFP Show caption: The two trains were carrying more than 540 people on the lin…

People check their phones for updates at Sevilla Santa Justa station amid delays and cancellations following the collision. Reuters Show caption: People check their phones for updates at Sevilla Santa Justa…

A derailed carriage and twisted metal on the embankment following the crash. AFP Show caption: A derailed carriage and twisted metal on the embankment foll…



















Spain's government has declared three days of national mourning for those killed when one high-speed train hit another.

Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez was due to travel to Toledo on Thursday morning ​to take part in a meeting to monitor and coordinate the emergency response.

Meanwhile, ‌Alberto Nuñez Feijoo, leader of the ⁠centre-right People's Party (PP), which is currently leading in polls, ​was due to travel to the town of Urda near the crash site.

The crash has ​reopened a ‌debate about safety on Spain's railways, Europe's longest and until recently a source of pride in the country.

Spanish Transport Minister ⁠Oscar Puente said on Wednesday the crash happened after several trains stopped automatically due to a signal failure. ⁠A state-run Renfe train was then authorised to proceed at normal speed even though there was a stationary Iryo-operated train ahead.

SEMAF, the Spanish train drivers' union, said it did not want to speculate on the cause of the crash.

"We wish to exercise caution until we have a detailed understanding of exactly what ​happened, so as not to engage in speculation," SEMAF said in a statement late on Wednesday.

Train drivers would go ahead with the strike that had already been planned before the accident to press for structural changes in railway safety, SEMAF said, adding that it was studying further action.