Zelenskyy claims delivery of vital war supplies for Ukraine delayed by US

​President ​Volodymyr ​Zelenskyy ⁠said on Monday the US ⁠has been holding up the delivery of vital supplies ​for ⁠Ukraine, as Russian attacks damaged more than 10 energy sites.

In ‌a post ​on X, he said the delays were at the level of the US Defence Department. He ​added ⁠some ​political agreements ​on the delivery of ⁠air defence supplies ⁠had not been put into practice.

Mr Zelenskyy ordered his senior team to contact “partners who can swiftly strengthen our defence”.

Ukraine ​has been relying heavily on US intelligence ​to detect incoming missiles. Overnight, Russia launched one of its broadest air assaults in months, cutting power to more than half a million households.

It fired 16 ballistic missiles at Kyiv and the surrounding region, and more than 200 drones across Ukraine in ⁠attacks stretching from Kharkiv and Dnipro in the east to Odessa in the south and Volyn ​and Rivne ⁠in the west. More than 10 energy sites were damaged, Mr Zelenskyy said, complaining that Ukraine had received no advance warning of the Russian ballistic missile strike from its partners.

The strikes killed one woman in Kyiv and two more people in the ​industrial city of Kryvyi Rih, officials said.

“Another Russian ballistic missile attack came in several waves overnight and, once again, there was no early warning from our partners,” Mr Zelenskyy said on the Telegram app.

“When deliveries of missiles for Ukraine's air defence are blocked while Russia is granted relief or delays in sanctions, this is, unfortunately, a denial of reality on the part of our partners.”

In a later statement on X, Ukraine's President said he had held a meeting about how to prepare the country’s infrastructure for winter, throughout which increased energy will be required for heating. He said he would hold a follow-up meeting to review the results of all the discussions that had taken place on Monday and expected “concrete results”.

A shopping centre was damaged by an overnight Russian missile strike in Kyiv. EPA Show caption: A shopping centre was damaged by an overnight Russian missil…

Mr Zelenskyy said he was increasing orders for interceptors that have proven effective against Iranian-made Shahed drones, and was engaging with Baltic countries for support on logistics.

He also said Ukraine was still unable to fully access the Starlink/Starshield services provided by Elon Musk’s company. He said the equipment stops working at speeds of 130kph-161kph. This was limiting the type of drones that could be used to intercept attacks. “Speed matters when it comes to protecting lives,” he said.

Yurii Ihnat, a spokesman for the Ukrainian air force, said Kyiv had received no warning ahead of the first ballistic missile strike overnight but did receive information before a second attack.

“For some reason, no information was ​received the first time, a matter our experts are investigating together with ‌our partners, as this is not the first ⁠time such a situation has occurred,” Mr Ihnat said.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio denied Washington had paused some intelligence ​sharing with Ukraine, ‌contradicting Mr Zelenskyy's claim.

Russia's Defence Ministry said its forces carried out a “massive ⁠strike” using precision weapons and attack drones against Ukrainian defence industry facilities, drone and cruise missile storage sites and a data centre.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Sergii Koretskyi said the energy sector was the main target of the attacks, with damage reported across the country. Railway stations, pharmaceutical warehouses, commercial properties and residential buildings were also damaged, he said.