Pope Leo urges Europe to 'give up ground' for the sake of peace in Ukraine

Pope Leo XIV on Monday called European leaders to "sacrifice certain positions" on the war in Ukraine for the sake of peace, in what was his strongest political statement yet on Europe.

Speaking in French as he concluded a four-day tour of France, the US-born Pope spoke of the devastating impact and "senseless slaughter" caused by the return of war in Europe since Russia's 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

"We need to commit ourselves to patient dialogue, to show courage in negotiation and to be willing to give up some positions for the greater good of peace," Pope Leo said. "The search of peace in Europe, as throughout the world, must not be confused with a naive form of pacifism."

Standing next to French President Emmanuel Macron, who this summer approved a defence budget increase of €6.5 billion ($7.4 billion) over the next two years, Pope Leo warned against the continent's rearmament. Many European governments, including France, have provided strong financial support for Ukraine's war effort and fear further Russian attacks.

'Stem the tide of war'

"Promoting peace is an active task," Pope Leo said, without mentioning Ukraine. "Today we must ask whether we are truly making creative efforts to advance world peace, or whether we are simply seeking to stem the tide of war and better prepare ourselves for wars that we assume are still to come."

Pope Leo's visit has provided France with a rare moment of unity amid deep political polarisation. Getty images Show caption: Pope Leo's visit has provided France with a rare moment of u…

Neither Russia nor Ukraine has shown willingness to concede land after four years of war. Discussions appear at a standstill despite Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy last week meeting US President Donald Trump Trump in New ​York for talks.

Mr Macron, who joined Pope Leo in the north-eastern city of Metz at the last minute for the final Mass of his tour, thanked Pope Leo for his visit, which provided France with a rare moment of unity amid deep political polarisation ahead of a presidential election next year. "You sensed, I hope, a fervent, united and happy nation. I thank you immensely for that," Mr Macron told the head of the Catholic Church.

Pope Leo also tackled the controversial topic of migration in Europe, which this year toughened its rules concerning migrants and asylum seekers. "We must grasp the historical significance of what is taking place, namely an unprecedented encounter between peoples and cultures, which calls us to rediscover our roots in new and creative ways, while at the same time listening carefully to others," he said. "To welcome a person means to integrate them as if they were part of one's own family."

'Lies and deceit'

International and law multilateralism must continue to be championed by Europe, Pope Leo said. "Relations between individuals and states are becoming increasingly uncivilised," he said. "People boast of lies and deceit. Europe can help to break this cycle through the respect for others that it has learnt to cultivate and preserve."

Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene of Monaco, pictured meeting the Macrons, were among those present for Pope Leo's speech in Metz, France. AFP Show caption: Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene of Monaco, pictured m…

Attending the speeches were a limited number of European leaders despite the French presidency extending an invitation to all EU 27 heads of state. The city of Metz has high significance in European political history as a symbol of Franco-German reconciliation.

Among those present were Prince Albert II of Monaco and his wife Princess Charlene, Luxembourg's Prime Minister Luc Frieden, Grand Duc Guillaume V of Luxembourg and Grand Duchess Stephanie of Luxembourg. Germany was represented by Anke Rehlinger, minister-president of the German state of Saarland.