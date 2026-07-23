French minister condemns impact of 'ceasefire on paper' in Gaza

French Minister of State Eleonore Caroit has criticised the “ceasefire on paper” in Gaza and called for the Rafah border crossing to be reopened.

Speaking during a trip to Egypt, Ms Caroit said: “France calls for the effective implementation of the ceasefire to be respected, as a ceasefire on paper is useless. For us, it is obviously important that the supply routes for … humanitarian aid be fully reopened.”

Ms Caroit oversees international partnerships in the French Foreign Ministry. She travelled to Egypt this week for the delivery of 21 tonnes of French medical aid to Gazans in Egyptian hospitals, mostly in the Sinai region.

“I am here because we must keep talking about Gaza – and I ask you to do the same – at a time when crises are multiplying, when the region could erupt overnight, and when needs are spiralling. The needs in Gaza are very real, and we must call upon the international community not to abandon its efforts,” Ms Caroit said.

Living conditions in Gaza remain difficult despite a ceasefire. AFP Info

France sent seven tonnes of medical aid for Gazans in Egypt last year and nine tonnes in 2024. Paris has also sent 1,300 tonnes of aid to Gaza directly.

However, a large amount remains stuck at the border, Ms Caroit said, echoing criticism levelled by international NGOs operating in the region against Israeli authorities.

“It is absolutely essential that it be delivered more effectively,” Ms Caroit said. “France is strongly insisting that this aid no longer be blocked.”

French Minister of State Eleonore Caroit with With Nabil Habashi, Egyptian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs. Photo: Eleonore Caroit Info

A large portion of the aid is not allowed into Gaza because items are deemed dual use – meaning for both civilian and military purposes. This is “unacceptable”, Ms Caroit said. “These populations need this aid – provided by France, other nations, and international organisations – and it is absolutely essential that it reaches them.”

A ceasefire in Gaza was brokered by the US in October, but low-intensity warfare continues with more than 1,000 Gazans killed by Israel since it was agreed. The ceasefire had initially planned for a cessation of hostilities to be followed by the disarmament of Hamas and the retreat of Israeli military forces but neither have been implemented.

Gazans remain unable to leave the strip, with few exceptions mainly for medical reasons. Ms Caroit said she was told that about 80 people a day crossed the Rafah border into Egypt, including a few dozen severely ill Gazans.

“The crossing process is extremely strict,” she said. “Those suffering from medical conditions who managed to come to Egypt for treatment arrived with only part of their families, while their hearts and minds remain in Gaza – where the situation is dire, not only regarding living conditions and access to basic necessities but also due to the lack of comprehensive medical care.”