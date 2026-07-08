Trump gives Ukraine green light to build Patriot missiles

President Donald Trump has confirmed that Washington is prepared to grant Ukraine a licence to manufacture the Patriot air-defence missile system, in a significant shift in US defence co-operation.

Following talks at the Ankara Nato summit with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, it is understood that the proposal would not involve the US handing over its most sensitive military technology.

But it would allow selected Ukrainian defence companies to produce approved Patriot interceptor missiles under licence from US manufacturers. Production would take place under strict American oversight, with technical specifications, quality control and export restrictions remaining in US hands.

President Volodymyr Zelensky with US President Donald Trump. AFP Info

“We will give the licence,” Mr Trump told reporters after meeting Mr Zelenskyy, adding that strengthening Ukraine's air defences remained a priority while efforts continued to end the war.

Russia has fired more than 500 ballistic missiles at Ukraine in 2025, and this year missile and drone attacks have killed more than 1,100 civilians. The Patriot system, the most advanced version of which is the Pac-3 variant used across the Gulf states in the Iran war, is one of the world’s most effective air-defence platforms and is capable of intercepting ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and aircraft.

Ukraine currently relies entirely on missiles manufactured abroad, meaning supplies depend on production schedules and approval from allied governments. President Zelenskyy has argued that current global production, estimated at around 60 to 65 Patriot interceptor missiles each month, is insufficient to meet Ukraine's growing defence needs.

In recent days, Ukraine has been largely unable to defend against Iskander, Oreshnik ballistic missiles and Kinzhal Kh-101 cruise missiles. Producing missiles closer to the battlefield would shorten supply chains, speed up repairs and reduce dependence on overseas deliveries.

A Patriot missile launcher in Kuwait. Reuters Info

Critical technology and some high-end electronic systems would almost certainly continue to be supplied by US companies, while final production would still be subject to American monitoring and certification.

Although no financial details have been released, defence analysts suggest a licensed production line would require substantial investment, costing at least $1 billion to set up. An accelerated production line, with important components such as rockets supplied, could mean the factory would be ready in 18 months.

Ukraine is already building a “cheap Patriot” that costs $700,000, with its engineers designing a local, low-cost alternative interceptor called the FP-7. A Patriot Pac-3 missile costs up to £4 million.

But the wider implications for the potential deal are significant, with licensed production deepening defence-industrial co-operation between the US and Ukraine. It will also help Ukraine develop its own advanced weapons manufacturing sector, giving it greater deterrence against Russian attacks.

While military analysts say licensed production would not immediately solve Ukraine's air-defence shortages, the agreement is the most significant US defence-industrial commitment since Russia’s 2022 invasion.

It would also strengthen Nato’s broader missile manufacturing base as demand for advanced air defence systems continues to grow in both Europe and the Gulf.