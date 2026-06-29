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Police and rescuers work at the scene where several people were killed in a shooting in Stade, northern Germany. AFP
Police and rescuers work at the scene where several people were killed in a shooting in Stade, northern Germany. AFP
Police and rescuers work at the scene where several people were killed in a shooting in Stade, northern Germany. AFP
Police and rescuers work at the scene where several people were killed in a shooting in Stade, northern Germany. AFP

Five shot dead near youth centre in Germany

Two people including a male suspect held, police say

The National

June 29, 2026

Five ⁠people ⁠were shot and killed in the northern ⁠German ​town ⁠of ‌Stade, police said on Monday.

The ​motive ‌was under investigation, ​they ‌added.

Two people, including a male suspect, were arrested. The role of the second individual in custody is currently unclear.

The attack took place in a youth centre in central Stade, a ​town ‌of about ​50,000 people to ​the ‌west of Hamburg, local media reported.

Bild reported that all the people killed were adults, and several more had been wounded.

Police urged residents to avoid the area.

Updated: June 29, 2026, 1:26 PM
Germany