Up to half a million at risk as Sudan's RSF advances on Al Obeid, Norway warns

Norway has joined calls for de-escalation amid an assault on the city of Al Obeid in central Sudan, and warned of the danger of imminent large-scale atrocities against civilians.

Drone strikes have killed at least 50 civilians in and around Al Obeid, in Sudan's North Kordofan region, over the past 10 days, after the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces sent a large number of troops to the city's surrounding areas.

The RSF has long threatened to take the Sudanese Armed Forces-controlled city, which is adjacent to areas of North Kordofan that are currently under paramilitary control.

Norwegian ambassador to the UN Tormod Endresen on Thursday told the world body's Human Rights Council in Geneva that reports of ethnic and gender-based violence in and around the city were “credible” and “deplorable”.

Speaking on behalf of ⁠a group ​of countries, Mr Endresen warned that the RSF could imminently ​escalate its assault on Al Obeid, and that this may put as many as half a million civilians in danger.

“We call on the Rapid Support Forces to immediately cease their assault on Al Obeid. We are deeply concerned at the risk of imminent escalation, leaving approximately 500,000 civilians at risk of falling victim to large-scale atrocities, including more than 100,000 internally displaced persons,” Mr Endresen said.

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“We urge, therefore, all parties to immediately de-escalate and comply fully with international humanitarian law. Civilians must be allowed to leave freely and safely, and humanitarian actors must have unhindered access to those in need, supported by credible security guarantees.”

Mr Endresen also called for pressure to be put on the RSF and the Sudanese Armed Forces to ensure civilians are protected from harm.

“We call on all states to apply maximum pressure on the Rapid Support Forces, the Sudanese Armed Forces and their allies to prevent atrocities and protect civilians,” he said.