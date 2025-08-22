French adventure park manager detained after 150 Israeli children refused entry

The manager of an adventure park in France has been taken into custody after refusing entry to 150 Israeli children, authorities said.

The group of holidaymakers, aged eight to 16, were prevented from entering the park in the southern Pyrenees-Orientales region despite a long-standing booking.

The manager of the park opposed their entry “due to personal convictions”, Perpignan prosecutors said.

It said the site manager was detained on Wednesday due to "discrimination based on religion in the offering or provision of goods or services”.

The park, which features zip wires, closed for the day on Thursday, citing weather issues.

A statement on its Facebook page on Wednesday read: "Following yesterday's severe storm, we must close the park tomorrow, Thursday, August 21, to conduct a complete inspection of our facilities. This inspection is essential to ensure your safety and to welcome you in the best possible conditions on your next visit. Thank you for your understanding and see you soon in the air."

The adventure park's closure announcement on Facebook.

The holidaymakers boarded three buses and went to another site for the day, the prosecutor’s office said on Thursday evening.

