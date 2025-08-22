Porte-Puymorens Valley in the Pyrenees-Orientales region of southern France, where a party of Israeli holidaymakers was turned away from an adventure park. Alamy
French adventure park manager detained after 150 Israeli children refused entry

Site chief would not allow group in due to 'personal convictions', prosecutors say

The National

August 22, 2025

The manager of an adventure park in France has been taken into custody after refusing entry to 150 Israeli children, authorities said.

The group of holidaymakers, aged eight to 16, were prevented from entering the park in the southern Pyrenees-Orientales region despite a long-standing booking.

The manager of the park opposed their entry “due to personal convictions”, Perpignan prosecutors said.

It said the site manager was detained on Wednesday due to "discrimination based on religion in the offering or provision of goods or services”.

The park, which features zip wires, closed for the day on Thursday, citing weather issues.

The holidaymakers boarded three buses and went to another site for the day, the prosecutor’s office said on Thursday evening.

