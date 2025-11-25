At least 10 killed after Pakistan bombs Afghanistan province

Pakistan strikes on neighbouring Afghanistan killed at least 10 people, the Taliban government spokesman said Tuesday.

"The Pakistani invading forces bombed the house of a local civilian resident... As a result, nine children (five boys and four girls) and one woman were martyred" in Khost province, spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid posted on X.

Air strikes targeting the border regions of Kunar and Paktika wounded another four civilians, he added.

The bombardment follows an unclaimed suicide attack Monday against Pakistan security forces in a province bordering Afghanistan.

Another suicide blast in the Pakistan capital Islamabad this month killed 12 people and was claimed by the Pakistan Taliban, which shares the same ideology as the Afghan Taliban. Islamabad blamed a militant cell which was "guided at every step by the... high command based in Afghanistan" for the capital attack.

Last month, Fighting first erupted after Pakistan demanded the Taliban rein in militants it says operate from Afghan sanctuaries, prompting heavy exchange of fire and Pakistani air strikes.

Pakistan accuses the Taliban of allowing the Pakistani Taliban to operate with impunity inside Afghanistan, from where it launches attacks on Pakistani security forces. Kabul denies this.

Both sides signed a ceasefire in Doha in October, but peace talks in Turkey collapsed without a long-term deal due to a disagreement over militant groups hostile to Pakistan that operate inside Afghanistan. The fighting marked the worst violence since the Taliban came to power in Afghanistan in 2021.

