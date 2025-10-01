Strong earthquake kills at least 60 in central Philippines

A powerful 6.9 magnitude earthquake jolted central Philippines on Tuesday, killing at least 60 people.
The earthquake struck at 9.59pm local time off Cebu island's northern end near Bogo, a city of 90,000 people, according to the US Geological Survey.
Civil defence deputy administrator Raffy Alejandro said in a briefing that the death toll remains "fluid" as more reports come in from responders.
Cebu provincial governor Pamela Baricuatro said the Cebu provincial hospital in Bogo recorded 25 deaths from the city alone.
“Because of the high volume of patients with serious injuries, the medical staff tended to some of them outside the hospital,” Mrs Baricuatro posted on her Facebook page.
Rescuers earlier tallied six more deaths elsewhere in the province, while the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council listed 147 injured across the central islands, where 22 buildings were damaged.
Dramatic footage filmed by residents and widely shared on social media showed an old Catholic church on Bantayan island near Cebu adorned with a string of light bulbs swaying wildly shortly before its belfry tumbled into the courtyard.
“I heard a loud booming noise from the direction of the church then I saw rocks falling from the structure. Luckily no one got hurt,” Martham Pacilan, who was nearby when the belfry collapsed, said.
Local television showed riders being forced to dismount from their motorcycles and hold on to the railings as a Cebu bridge violently rocked.
Buildings were damaged as far as Cebu city, 100km (60 miles) south of Bogo, where online shoe merchant Jayford Maranga, 21, hid under a restaurant table to avoid being struck by the collapsing metal ceiling of a shopping mall.
“My friend and I ate at the food court near closing time, and then, bang! It was as if the Earth stopped spinning. And then the mall started shaking,” Mr Maranga said. His friend was slightly injured, he added.
The Cebu provincial government has put out a call on its official Facebook page for medical volunteers to assist in the aftermath of the quake.
“There could be people trapped beneath collapsed buildings,” provincial rescue official Wilson Ramos said.
Overnight recovery efforts were hampered by aftershocks, he added.
The rescue effort proceeded all night as the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the region was being rocked by 379 aftershocks.
The quake caused power lines to trip, leading to power cuts across Cebu and nearby central islands, though power was restored shortly after midnight in Cebu and four other major central islands, the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines said in an updated advisory.
The Cebu provincial government reported that a commercial building and a school in Bantayan had collapsed, while a fast-food restaurant in Bogo was heavily damaged.
Agnes Merza, 65, a carer in Bantayan, said her kitchen tiles had cracked.
“It felt as though we would all fall down. It's the first time I have experienced it. The neighbours all ran out of their homes. My two teenage assistants hid under a table because that's what they were taught in the Boy Scouts,” she told AFP.
A number of village roads also sustained damage.
Quakes are a near-daily occurrence in the Philippines, which is situated on the Pacific “Ring of Fire”, an arc of intense seismic activity stretching from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.
