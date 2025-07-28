Thailand and Cambodia agree ceasefire after five days of fighting

Thailand and Cambodia have agreed to an “immediate and unconditional ceasefire” during negotiations in Malaysia, bringing an end to days of deadly border clashes.

Thailand’s acting prime minister Phumtham Wechayachai and Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Manet met for discussions in Putrajaya, after at least 35 people were killed in five days of violence in south-east Asia.

It marked the deadliest fighting between the countries since violence flared from 2008 to 2011 over disputed jungle territory. The vague border demarcation had been established by Cambodia’s French colonial administrators in 1907.

More than 200,000 people have fled since the latest fighting began last week. Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, current chairman of the Association of South-East Asian Nations, said after the talks that both sides “expressed their positions and willingness to immediate ceasefire”.

The truce was to take effect at midnight local time. “This is a vital first step to a de-escalation and a restoration of peace and security,” he added.

Mr Hun said the move would “provide a lot of opportunities for hundreds of thousands of people on both sides to return to normalcy”. It is a time to “start rebuilding trust and confidence” he added at a media conference.

Military commanders from both sides were to hold an “informal meeting” early today, before defence officials hold talks. Mr Phumtham said Thailand negotiated “in good faith” and was committed to peace.

There had been calls for peace from China, as well as the US. President Donald Trump − whose administration is holding trade talks with both Thailand and Cambodia − said at the weekend that the countries had agreed to “quickly work out” a truce.

The leaders met at the prime minister’s residence in Putrajaya, Malaysia’s administrative capital. Tension escalated on the eve of the talks, with Thailand’s military saying Cambodian snipers were camped in border temples. It accused Cambodia of launching rockets into Thai territory.“

The situation remains highly tense and it is anticipated that Cambodia may be preparing for a major military operation prior to entering negotiations,” the Thai military said at the time. Cambodia denied firing rockets at civilian targets and said it was Thailand that had put innocent lives at risk.

