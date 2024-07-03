Death toll rises after Indians crushed at religious event

The death toll from a crush in northern India rose to 122 on Wednesday after six people died in hospital overnight as police said overcrowding was a factor in one of the deadliest accidents at a religious event in the country.

About 100 people were admitted to hospitals after the incident that took place on Tuesday afternoon as a popular Hindu religious preacher Narayan Sakar Hari, also known as Bhole Baba, was leaving the open-air venue in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh where thousands had gathered to hear him speak.

“The total number of deaths confirmed so far is 122,” R K Bajpai, head of fire and emergency services in Hathras, told The National.

Officials said most of the victims were women and children.

The site of the religious gathering in Hathras district of India's Uttar Pradesh state where a deadly stampede occurred on July 2, 2024. AFP

The Uttar Pradesh police on Wednesday filed a complaint against the event's organisers for allowing 250,000 people to attend, whereas authorities had provided permission for a gathering of 80,000.

Mr Hari has not been named in the complaint.

The police report said volunteers at the event “were carrying sticks and stopped the crowd”, although there have been conflicting accounts about what led to the stampede.

Several media reports quoted witnesses saying it was began when a group of women rushed to touch the preacher's feet and collect dust from his car’s tyre tracks, causing a fatal crush at the narrow exit.

“I was on the other side when the stampede happened. The land was not flat and everyone ran after Baba’s car. Everyone wanted to touch Baba’s feet once and seek his blessings,” one witness, Ramnaresh, told local media.

Another report said people slipped and fell over each other at the exit.

The government has launched an investigation into the incident.

People gather outside a hospital where victims of the stampede in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh were being treated. Reuters

A man who gave his name as Vinod said he had lost his wife and 16-year-old daughter in the crush, and was still trying to locate his mother.

“I did not even know that all three had gone to the satsang [congregation] because I had gone somewhere outside,” he told local TV channels.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who went on inspect the site and meet survivors and the families of people who died, suggested the stampede may have been the result of a conspiracy.

“Our government will get to the bottom of this incident and give appropriate punishment to the conspirators and those responsible. The state government is investigating this entire incident. We will see whether it is an accident or a conspiracy,” Mr Adityanath said on Tuesday.

He has announced compensation of 200,000 rupees ($2,400) each to the families of people who died and 50,000 rupees for those injured.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also announced compensation for victims.

India has a record of poor crowd management and deaths from overcrowding and stampedes are common, particularly at religious gatherings.

At least 115 people were killed during a crush at a temple in Madhya Pradesh in 2013.

Five years earlier, at least 224 pilgrims died in a stampede at a hilltop temple in western Rajasthan, and more than 400 were injured.