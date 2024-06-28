Delhi airport roof collapse leaves one dead after heavy rain

At least one person was killed and four were injured when part of the roof at New Delhi's international airport collapsed on Friday morning.

India's Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu said heavy rain caused the incident at the pick-up and drop-off area of Terminal 1 at Indira Gandhi International Airport, one of the busiest airports in the world.

Cars in the area were crushed under sections of the fallen roof.

Sections of the collapsed canopy rest on vehicles outside Delhi airport's Terminal 1. AP Photo

"This morning, an unfortunate incident happened after a section of the canopy outside of the extension of the airport building collapsed due to heavy rains," the minister said after arriving at the airport. "We want to express our condolences to the life lost and four people have also been injured."

The airport said in a statement that “due to heavy rains since early this morning, a portion of the canopy at the old departure forecourt of Delhi airport's Terminal 1 collapsed around 5am".

Departing flights were cancelled until noon as a result of the incident. “The terminal building has been closed off. The passengers will be refunded for the cancelled flights or rescheduled flights,” Mr Kinjarapu said.

IndiGo said passengers already inside the terminal would be able to board their flights, while others would be offered alternative flights.

“This unplanned situation has also led to operations across the network being impacted. This has led to flight cancellations at Delhi as passengers are not able to enter the terminal,” the airline said.

Heavy rain was reported in New Delhi for a second consecutive day on Friday, after a weeks-long heatwave. The rain caused flooding in parts of the capital.