Jordan bans Telegram app over 'extremism and radicalism' concerns

Jordan banned the Telegram messaging app on Monday, saying it could be used to promote "extremism and radicalism".

“The measure was aimed at preventing the use of such platforms to facilitate cyber crime, threats and extortion, or to distribute content that violates the law, threatens public security or promotes extremism and radicalism,” the Public Security Directorate said.

It urged citizens to exercise caution when using social media, avoid interacting with accounts, links or entities of unknown origin, and report illegal content or activities through official channels.

Officials did not link the platform to a deadly attack on an Orthodox church last month.

But the ban came a day after three men were sentenced to death for killing nine people and wounding more than 30 in that attack.

Telegram is used by almost 10 per cent of the Middle East's population, accounting for tens of millions of users.

Nine Christians were killed when gunmen opened fire during a funeral at the Saint George's Orthodox Church in Hmoud, about 80km south of Amman, on October 23.

People and security forces gather outside a Greek Orthodox Church in the village of Hammoud in Jordan's Karak governorate following a shooting on October 23, 2026. AFP Show caption: People and security forces gather outside a Greek Orthodox C…

A Jordanian security court on Sunday sentenced three men to death by hanging after they were convicted of carrying out the attack.

It was the most significant attack against the kingdom's Christian minority since the 1950s.

Two weeks after the church attack, a former convict stabbed a police officer to death in front of the Sri Lankan embassy in Amman, in another attack the authorities described as terrorism.

Authorities have largely maintained stability in Jordan since driving out the Palestine Liberation Organisation in a 1970 civil war. However, the economy has been stagnant for the past 15 years, and the official unemployment rate is 16 per cent.