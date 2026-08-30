Niger crushes mutiny attempt at key airbase

Niger's security forces have regained control of a major military airbase in the capital, Niamey, after hundreds of disgruntled soldiers launched a mutiny, in the latest challenge to military ruler Abdourahamane Tiani.

Explosions and sustained gunfire erupted across Niamey early on Saturday, including around Base 101, a major military installation within the same complex as Diori Hamani International Airport. Witnesses also reported heavy shooting near the presidential palace.

State media said the attack involved “hundreds of disaffected soldiers” and lasted several hours before forces loyal to Gen Tiani retook the base.

Footage broadcast by state media appeared to show mutineers surrendering.

Three security sources said the Presidential Guard had rallied to Gen Tiani's defence. The junta leader had not appeared publicly by Sunday morning.

The airbase houses military aircraft and drones, a counter-terrorism unit and foreign forces, including Russian and Italian personnel. Russia's ambassador, Viktor Voropaev, said the Kremlin-backed Africa Corps was asked to help neutralise the mutineers.

The Alliance of Sahel States – Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso – issued a statement saying the attempted mutiny had been contained and had failed. It accused “a group of soldiers” of trying to destabilise the country and praised Niger's security forces for restoring order.

The Niger National Guard separately issued a denial aimed at what it called false reports claiming its commander, Col-Major Ahmed Sidi­an, had been dismissed or had defected. It said he remained in his post, and reaffirmed its loyalty to Gen Tiani and the wider security forces.

Frustration has been building among frontline troops as Niger's army suffers repeated losses fighting Islamist extremist groups linked to Al Qaeda and ISIS. The mutineers reportedly included soldiers based in Niamey as well as troops from Ouallam, Tera and Dosso, where the army has taken some of its heaviest casualties.

The airbase itself has already come under attack twice this year – by an ISIS affiliate in January and an Al Qaeda-linked group in June.

Gen Tiani seized power in July 2023, breaking with western partners, leaving the Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas) and deepening ties with Russia. His government is also tightening control over Niger's strategic uranium sector after taking assets from French nuclear giant Orano.

The attempted mutiny suggests that, alongside the Islamist extremist threat, Gen Tiani now faces a potentially more dangerous enemy from within his own armed forces.