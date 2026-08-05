US envoy rejects claims of 'secret' Eritrea deal

A top US envoy has rejected claims that Washington was negotiating a “secret” arrangement with Eritrea, saying no such agreement existed or was being considered.

Massad Boulos, President Donald Trump’s senior adviser for Arab and African affairs, made the remarks amid increased scrutiny of US diplomatic engagement with Eritrea, Ethiopia and Egypt – countries at the centre of disputes over regional security, Nile waters and access to the Red Sea.

“The Trump administration continues to pursue regional peace through diplomatic engagements with Egypt, Eritrea, and Ethiopia,” Mr Boulos said on X.

“Let me be unequivocally clear: claims that we are negotiating or considering any secret deal involving Eritrea against another regional partner are categorically false. No such agreement exists, and no such arrangement is under discussion.”

Mr Boulos did not identify the “regional partner”, but the wording appeared to refer to Ethiopia, whose relations with Eritrea and Egypt have been shaped by years of political and security tensions.

The denial comes as Washington has increased its diplomatic focus on Eritrea, a strategically located Red Sea state with more than 1,000km of coastline.

Eritrea’s location along one of the world’s most important maritime routes has increased its strategic importance as tensions rise around Red Sea security, including threats to shipping from the Iran-aligned Houthi rebels in Yemen.

Red Sea influence

Mr Boulos has previously engaged with Eritrean officials as part of efforts to improve ties. He has also held discussions with Egyptian leaders as Cairo has played a role in facilitating contact between Washington and Asmara.

The US diplomatic outreach has raised speculation among regional observers that Eritrea could become part of a broader alignment involving Egypt and other countries concerned about Ethiopia’s growing regional influence.

Ethiopia and Eritrea fought a devastating border war from 1998 to 2000 before restoring diplomatic relations in 2018. Relations later deteriorated following Eritrea’s involvement in Ethiopia’s Tigray conflict and continuing disagreements over regional security and Red Sea access.

Ethiopia has also remained locked in a dispute with Egypt over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, with Cairo warning about potential impacts on downstream water supplies while Addis Ababa views the project as vital for development.

Mr Boulos said Washington’s engagement with the three countries was aimed at “advancing lasting peace and stability throughout the Horn of Africa”.

He also criticised what he described as false claims and speculation about alleged regional agreements, warning that such allegations could undermine diplomatic efforts.

The Trump administration has in recent months placed greater emphasis on the Horn of Africa, where competition over Red Sea influence, maritime security and unresolved conflicts has drawn growing international attention.