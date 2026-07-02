News

Several people injured in explosion in Damascus, says Syrian state TV

State news agency Sana says it took place inside a cafe.

The National

July 02, 2026

An explosion was heard in the Syrian capital, Damascus, on Thursday, with authorities investigating its cause, state television reported.

State-run Al Ekhbariya TV said the blast occurred near the Justice Palace and that several people were injured.

The state news agency Sana said that it took place inside a cafe.

Civil defence and Red Crescent teams were deployed to the scene to evacuate the injured to hospital.

Internal security forces have imposed a security cordon around the site of the explosion, the state TV reported.

This is a developing story ...

Updated: July 02, 2026, 12:49 PM