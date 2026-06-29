Five killed in shooting near youth centre in Germany

Five people have died after a shooting in the northern German town of Stade, police said on Monday.
The motive is currently unclear, they added.
Two people, including a male suspect, have been arrested.
Local media reported that the incident had taken place in a youth centre in central Stade, a town of just below 50,000 people to the west of Hamburg.
Bild reported that all the people killed were adults, and said several more had been injured.
Some reports referred to multiple suspects, but police did not immediately confirm this.
Police urged residents to avoid the area.
This is a developing story