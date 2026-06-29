Five killed in shooting near youth centre in Germany

Five ⁠people ⁠have died ​after ⁠a shooting in the northern ⁠German ​town ⁠of ‌Stade, police said on Monday.

The ​motive ‌is ⁠currently ​unclear, ​they ‌added.

Two people, including a male suspect, have been arrested.

Local media reported that the incident had taken place in a youth centre in central Stade, a ​town ‌of just ⁠below ​50,000 people to ​the ‌west of Hamburg.

Bild reported that all the people killed were adults, and said several more had been injured.

Some ⁠reports referred to ⁠multiple suspects, but police did not immediately confirm this.

Police urged residents to avoid the area.

This is a developing story