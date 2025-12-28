  • Comanche is escorted by spectator boats as it crosses the finish line in Hobart to win the Sydney to Hobart yacht race. AP
  • Snow-covered Mount Etna spews hot lava near Catania on Sicily. EPA
  • Sand dunes being prepared for planting south of Samawah in Kuwait, in an effort to curb desertification. AFP
  • A visitor explores caverns and tunnels of the Ice Castles in North Woodstock, New Hampshire. AFP
  • Voters wait to cast ballots at a polling station in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, during the first phase of the general election. EPA
  • Artists of the French company Remue Menage perform at the Bo Noel event in Lausanne, Switzerland. EPA
  • Ultra-Orthodox Jewish girls trek near the Israeli settlement of Mitzpe Yeriho, overlooking the Palestinian city of Jericho, in the occupied West Bank. EPA
  • An aerial view of a car driving through the snow-covered woods of Blauvelt State Park, in New York. Reuters
News

Best photos of December 28: From Sydney to Hobart yacht race to snow in New York

The National picks the most striking images from around the world

The National

December 28, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Updated: December 28, 2025, 1:07 PM
PhotographyPhotos of the Day