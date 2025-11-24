Beshara: The most captivating pictures of the week

The March of Triceratops display at the Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi. Victor Besa / The National
Holiday at Souq Al Mina by US artist Kaws, part of the Manar Abu Dhabi public light art exhibition. Victor Besa / The National
Fursan Al Emarat display at the Dubai Airshow 2025. Al Maktoum International Airport, Dubai, UAE. Chris Whiteoak / The National
Miss USA Audrey Eckert during the 2025 Miss Universe national costume presentation in Nonthaburi province, north of Bangkok. AFP
A view of the mother of a newborn white rhinoceros (Ceratotherium simum simum) at Valencia's Bioparc. The rhino calf was born beginning of November at Valencia's Bioparc as part of the European Endangered Species Programme’s efforts to ensure the survival of these threatened animals, native to southern Africa, commonly known as the Southern White Rhinoceros. AFP
Mount Fuji seen from the Inage Seaside Park in Chiba city, a suburb of Tokyo. AFP
Chiharu Shiota's artwork The Moment the Snow Melts at the Mudec Museum, part of the launch of Milan's programme of events for the the 2026 Winter Olympics. Reuters
The pink guards arrive to the finale of the second season of the Squid Game: The Challenge at The Egyptian Theatre in Los Angeles. EPA
Drones recreate British artist David Hockney’s Diner Dog above Salts Mill, part of Bradford’s 2025 City of Culture programme. EPA
Alexander Zverev during his match against Jannik Sinner at the ATP Finals in Turin. EPA
The How Do We Get Out? exhibition by Mexican artist Teresa Margolles at the Museum of Contemporary Art of Monterrey in Mexico. EPA
A man sells bubble toys at the Galle Face promenade in Colombo. AFP
A fisherman casts his net in the waters of river Yamuna laden with polluted foam, on a smoggy morning in New Delhi. AFP
A paddy field in Lhoknga, part of Indonesia's Aceh province. AFP
Overnight snow covers St Andrew's Church on Kiln Pit Hill in Northumberland, England. AP
Christmas lights on Regent Street in London. AP
Preparations before the inauguration ceremony of the light festival Noor Riyadh in Saudi Arabia. Reuters
Beshara: The most captivating pictures of the week

From the March of Triceratops display at the Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi to light festival Noor Riyadh in Saudi Arabia

November 24, 2025

Updated: November 24, 2025, 6:25 AM