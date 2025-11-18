Hindu devotees light Diyas, oil lamps made from clay or mud, to mark the auspicious last Monday of the Kartika month, at a temple in Bangalore, India. EPA
The second Manar Abu Dhabi second public light art exhibition has opened in the UAE capital. Victor Besa / The National
An Australian farmer surrounded by sheep as he directs his dogs to move them in New South Wales. AFP
This two-toed sloth is a new resident of the Lodz Zoo in Poland. EPA
People dressed as Pepino, a harlequin-type character, demonstrate in La Paz, Bolivia, against the alleged appropriation of the character in a religious festival. EPA
The Saint Laurent Chapel in Montmorillon, central France, is deteriorating due to lack of use, prompting ministerial attention this week. AFP
Fursan Al Emarat display team put on a spectacular performance at the Dubai Airshow 2025. Chris Whiteoak / The National
New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani serves food in a soup kitchen in the Bronx as the grapples with food insecurity affecting nearly 1.8 million residents. EPA
News

Best Photos of November 18: from Kartika month to Zohran Mamdani in a soup kitchen

The National picks the most striking images from around the world

The National

November 18, 2025

UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
Updated: November 18, 2025, 10:32 AM
