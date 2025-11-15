Relatives of the deceased at a wreath-laying ceremony for the victims of an explosion in Nowgam, Indian controlled Kashmir, on November 15. AP
Relatives of the deceased at a wreath-laying ceremony for the victims of an explosion in Nowgam, Indian controlled Kashmir, on November 15. AP
Relatives of the deceased at a wreath-laying ceremony for the victims of an explosion in Nowgam, Indian controlled Kashmir, on November 15. AP
Relatives of the deceased at a wreath-laying ceremony for the victims of an explosion in Nowgam, Indian controlled Kashmir, on November 15. AP

News

Indian Kashmir police station explosion kills nine people

Accidental detonation at Nowgam happened four days after car bombing in New Delhi killed at least eight people

The National

November 15, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Nine people were killed and 31 injured when a cache of confiscated explosives blew up at Nowgam Police Station in Indian Kashmir, the region's police chief said on Saturday, days after a car blast in New Delhi killed a dozen people.

The dead at Nowgam included policemen, government officials and forensic officers who were examining the cache, Nalin Prabhat, director general of police for the federally administered region of Jammu and Kashmir, told a news conference.

He said the cause of the explosion on Friday and the extent of the damage were under investigation but that an accident was likely.

Debris of Nowgam Police Station, 75km south of Srinagar in Indian-administered Kashmir. Nine officers were killed as a cache of explosives blew up during an inspection. Reuters
Debris of Nowgam Police Station, 75km south of Srinagar in Indian-administered Kashmir. Nine officers were killed as a cache of explosives blew up during an inspection. Reuters
Indian paramilitary soldiers arrive at Nowgam Police Station after an accidental explosion. Authorities said no 'militant suspicion' was attached to the deaths of nine people - officers and civilians - and injuries to nearly three dozen people. EPA
Indian paramilitary soldiers arrive at Nowgam Police Station after an accidental explosion. Authorities said no 'militant suspicion' was attached to the deaths of nine people - officers and civilians - and injuries to nearly three dozen people. EPA
After daylight, relatives came to mourn the dead during a wreath-laying ceremony for the deceased officers at Nowgam, Indian-controlled Kashmir. AP
After daylight, relatives came to mourn the dead during a wreath-laying ceremony for the deceased officers at Nowgam, Indian-controlled Kashmir. AP
Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor of Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir and a member of India's ruling BJP, pays tribute during a wreath laying ceremony for the deceased in an accidental blast at Nowgam Police Station, south of Srinagar. AFP
Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor of Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir and a member of India's ruling BJP, pays tribute during a wreath laying ceremony for the deceased in an accidental blast at Nowgam Police Station, south of Srinagar. AFP
Relatives of Mohammad Shafi Parry, a civilian worker who died in an accidental explosion at Nowgam Police Station, wait for his body at his home on the outskirts of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir. EPA
Relatives of Mohammad Shafi Parry, a civilian worker who died in an accidental explosion at Nowgam Police Station, wait for his body at his home on the outskirts of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir. EPA
Indian security forces arrive near the site of an explosion inside a police station in Nowgam, south of Srinagar. Reuters
Indian security forces arrive near the site of an explosion inside a police station in Nowgam, south of Srinagar. Reuters
Indian security forces stand at a barricade near the site of an explosion inside a police station near Srinagar, Indian Kashmir. Reuters
Indian security forces stand at a barricade near the site of an explosion inside a police station near Srinagar, Indian Kashmir. Reuters
Indian policemen patrol near Nowgam Police Station. EPA
Indian policemen patrol near Nowgam Police Station. EPA
An ambulance leaves the site of an explosion inside a police station in Nowgam, Indian-controlled Kashmir. AP
An ambulance leaves the site of an explosion inside a police station in Nowgam, Indian-controlled Kashmir. AP
Relatives of the victims who died in an accidental blast at Nowgam Police Station await the release of bodies of the deceased. AFP
Relatives of the victims who died in an accidental blast at Nowgam Police Station await the release of bodies of the deceased. AFP
Members of the State Disaster Response Force near the site of an explosion inside a police station at Nowgam, where nine people were killed. AP
Members of the State Disaster Response Force near the site of an explosion inside a police station at Nowgam, where nine people were killed. AP
Indian paramilitary soldiers on guard near Nowgam Police Station. Sources said the cache of explosives was seized from Faridabad in connection to a terrorism case. EPA
Indian paramilitary soldiers on guard near Nowgam Police Station. Sources said the cache of explosives was seized from Faridabad in connection to a terrorism case. EPA

Indicating there was no militant involvement, Mr Prabhat said forensic and chemical examinations of recovered explosive materials were under way when there was “an accidental explosion”.

“Any other speculation into the cause of this incident is unnecessary,” he said.

The identification of the bodies was under way, but some have been burnt beyond immediate physical recognition, Reuters reported citing a police source.

“The intensity of the blast was such that some body parts were recovered from nearby houses, around 100-200 metres away from the police station,” the source said.

Earlier, a local police official told Reuters an explosion had ripped through Nowgam police station, about 75km south of Srinagar. The official said fire had engulfed the compound and fire engines hurried to the station.

The blast occurred four days after a deadly car explosion in the Indian capital New Delhi killed at a dozen people in what the government has called a terrorist incident.

Nuclear-armed neighbours India and Pakistan have for decades fought periodic wars over the disputed region of Kashmir, which they both claim in full and rule only in part.

Our legal consultant

Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais

Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

On Women's Day
Final round

25 under -  Antoine Rozner (FRA)

23 - Francesco Laporta (ITA), Mike Lorenzo-Vera (FRA), Andy Sullivan (ENG), Matt Wallace (ENG)

21 - Grant Forrest (SCO)

20 - Ross Fisher (ENG)

19 - Steven Brown (ENG), Joakim Lagergren (SWE), Niklas Lemke (SWE), Marc Warren (SCO), Bernd Wiesberger (AUT)

THE BIO: Martin Van Almsick

Hometown: Cologne, Germany

Family: Wife Hanan Ahmed and their three children, Marrah (23), Tibijan (19), Amon (13)

Favourite dessert: Umm Ali with dark camel milk chocolate flakes

Favourite hobby: Football

Breakfast routine: a tall glass of camel milk

The stats

Ship name: MSC Bellissima

Ship class: Meraviglia Class

Delivery date: February 27, 2019

Gross tonnage: 171,598 GT

Passenger capacity: 5,686

Crew members: 1,536

Number of cabins: 2,217

Length: 315.3 metres

Maximum speed: 22.7 knots (42kph)

Tamkeen's offering
  • Option 1: 70% in year 1, 50% in year 2, 30% in year 3
  • Option 2: 50% across three years
  • Option 3: 30% across five years 
EVIL%20DEAD%20RISE
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ELee%20Cronin%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EAlyssa%20Sutherland%2C%20Morgan%20Davies%2C%20Lily%20Sullivan%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%205%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Terror attacks in Paris, November 13, 2015

- At 9.16pm, three suicide attackers killed one person outside the Atade de France during a foootball match between France and Germany- At 9.25pm, three attackers opened fire on restaurants and cafes over 20 minutes, killing 39 people- Shortly after 9.40pm, three other attackers launched a three-hour raid on the Bataclan, in which 1,500 people had gathered to watch a rock concert. In total, 90 people were killed- Salah Abdeslam, the only survivor of the terrorists, did not directly participate in the attacks, thought to be due to a technical glitch in his suicide vest- He fled to Belgium and was involved in attacks on Brussels in March 2016. He is serving a life sentence in France

Duterte Harry: Fire and Fury in the Philippines
Jonathan Miller, Scribe Publications

Syria squad

Goalkeepers: Ibrahim Alma, Mahmoud Al Youssef, Ahmad Madania.
Defenders: Ahmad Al Salih, Moayad Ajan, Jehad Al Baour, Omar Midani, Amro Jenyat, Hussein Jwayed, Nadim Sabagh, Abdul Malek Anezan.
Midfielders: Mahmoud Al Mawas, Mohammed Osman, Osama Omari, Tamer Haj Mohamad, Ahmad Ashkar, Youssef Kalfa, Zaher Midani, Khaled Al Mobayed, Fahd Youssef.
Forwards: Omar Khribin, Omar Al Somah, Mardik Mardikian.

The bio

Studied up to grade 12 in Vatanappally, a village in India’s southern Thrissur district

Was a middle distance state athletics champion in school

Enjoys driving to Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah with family

His dream is to continue working as a social worker and help people

Has seven diaries in which he has jotted down notes about his work and money he earned

Keeps the diaries in his car to remember his journey in the Emirates

Groom and Two Brides

Director: Elie Semaan

Starring: Abdullah Boushehri, Laila Abdallah, Lulwa Almulla

Rating: 3/5

While you're here
While you're here
While you're here
More from Rashmee Roshan Lall
Read more from Mina Al-Oraibi
COMPANY%20PROFILE
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Alaan%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202021%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Parthi%20Duraisamy%20and%20Karun%20Kurien%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20FinTech%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%247%20million%20raised%20in%20total%20%E2%80%94%20%242.5%20million%20in%20a%20seed%20round%20and%20%244.5%20million%20in%20a%20pre-series%20A%20round%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
The%20specs
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E3.6-litre%2C%20V6%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Eeight-speed%20auto%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E285hp%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E353Nm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDh159%2C900%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Enow%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Zombieland: Double Tap

Director: Ruben Fleischer

Stars: Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone

Four out of five stars 

Kareem Shaheen on Canada
On Women's Day
Super Saturday race card

4pm: Mahab Al Shimaal Group 3 | US$350,000 | (Dirt) | 1,200m
4.35pm: Al Bastakiya Listed | $300,000 | (D) | 1,900m
5.10pm: Nad Al Sheba Turf Group 3 | $350,000 | (Turf) | 1,200m
5.45pm: Burj Nahaar Group 3 | $350,000 | (D) | 1,600m
6.20pm: Dubai City of Gold Group 2 | $300,000 | (T) | 2,410m
6.55pm: Al Maktoum Challenge Round 3 Group 1 | $600,000 | (D) | 2,000m
7.30pm: Jebel Hatta Group 1 | $400,000 | (T) | 1,800m

Fight card

Preliminaries:

Nouredine Samir (UAE) v Sheroz Kholmirzav (UZB); Lucas Porst (SWE) v Ellis Barboza (GBR); Mouhmad Amine Alharar (MAR) v Mohammed Mardi (UAE); Ibrahim Bilal (UAE) v Spyro Besiri (GRE); Aslamjan Ortikov (UZB) v Joshua Ridgwell (GBR)

Main card:

Carlos Prates (BRA) v Dmitry Valent (BLR); Bobirjon Tagiev (UZB) v Valentin Thibaut (FRA); Arthur Meyer (FRA) v Hicham Moujtahid (BEL); Ines Es Salehy (BEL) v Myriame Djedidi (FRA); Craig Coakley (IRE) v Deniz Demirkapu (TUR); Artem Avanesov (ARM) v Badreddine Attif (MAR); Abdulvosid Buranov (RUS) v Akram Hamidi (FRA)

Title card:

Intercontinental Lightweight: Ilyass Habibali (UAE) v Angel Marquez (ESP)

Intercontinental Middleweight: Amine El Moatassime (UAE) v Francesco Iadanza (ITA)

Asian Featherweight: Zakaria El Jamari (UAE) v Phillip Delarmino (PHI)

THE&nbsp;SPECS

Engine: 3.5-litre supercharged V6

Power: 416hp at 7,000rpm

Torque: 410Nm at 3,500rpm

Transmission: 6-speed manual

Fuel consumption: 10.2 l/100km

Price: Dh375,000 

On sale: now 

If you go...

Etihad Airways flies from Abu Dhabi to Kuala Lumpur, from about Dh3,600. Air Asia currently flies from Kuala Lumpur to Terengganu, with Berjaya Hotels & Resorts planning to launch direct chartered flights to Redang Island in the near future. Rooms at The Taaras Beach and Spa Resort start from 680RM (Dh597).

READ MORE ABOUT CORONAVIRUS
Whiile you're here
ALRAWABI%20SCHOOL%20FOR%20GIRLS
%3Cp%3ECreator%3A%20Tima%20Shomali%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EStarring%3A%C2%A0Tara%20Abboud%2C%C2%A0Kira%20Yaghnam%2C%20Tara%20Atalla%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ERating%3A%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
Results

Men's finals

45kg:Duc Le Hoang (VIE) beat Zolfi Amirhossein (IRI) points 29-28. 48kg: Naruephon Chittra (THA) beat Joseph Vanlalhruaia (IND) TKO round 2.

51kg: Sakchai Chamchit (THA) beat Salam Al Suwaid (IRQ) TKO round 1. ​​​​​​​54kg: Veerasak Senanue (THA) beat Huynh Hoang Phi (VIE) 30-25.

57kg: Almaz Sarsembekov (KAZ) beat Tak Chuen Suen (MAC) RSC round 3. 60kg: Yerkanat Ospan (KAZ) beat Ibrahim Bilal (UAE) 30-27.

63.5kg: Abil Galiyev (KAZ) beat Nouredine Samir (UAE) 29-28. 67kg: Narin Wonglakhon (THA) beat Mohammed Mardi (UAE) 29-28.

71kg: Amine El Moatassime (UAE) w/o Shaker Al Tekreeti (IRQ). 75kg:​​​​​​​ Youssef Abboud (LBN) w/o Ayoob Saki (IRI).

81kg: Ilyass Habibali (UAE) beat Khaled Tarraf (LBN) 29-28. 86kg: Ali Takaloo (IRI) beat Emil Umayev (KAZ) 30-27.

91kg: Hamid Reza Kordabadi (IRI) beat Mohamad Osaily (LBN) RSC round 1. 91-plus kg: Mohammadrezapoor Shirmohammad (IRI) beat Abdulla Hasan (IRQ) 30-27.

Women's finals

45kg: Somruethai Siripathum (THA) beat Ha Huu Huynh (VIE) 30-27. 48kg: Thanawan Thongduang (THA) beat Colleen Saddi (PHI) 30-27.

51kg: Wansawang Srila Or (THA) beat Thuy Phuong Trieu (VIE) 29-28. 54kg: Ruchira Wongsriwo (THA) beat Zeinab Khatoun (LBN) 30-26.

57kg: Sara Idriss (LBN) beat Zahra Nasiri Bargh (IRI) 30-27. 60kg: Kaewrudee Kamtakrapoom (THA) beat Sedigheh Hajivand (IRI) TKO round 2.

63.5kg: Nadiya Moghaddam (IRI) w/o Reem Al Issa (JOR).

Updated: November 15, 2025, 12:37 PM
IndiaPakistan