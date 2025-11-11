Turkish military cargo plane crashes on Georgia-Azerbaijan border

A Turkish cargo plane carrying 20 people crashed after taking off from Azerbaijan on Tuesday, Turkey's Defence Ministry said.
"One of our C130 military cargo aircraft, which was taking off from Azerbaijan to come to our country, has crashed at the Georgia-Azerbaijan border," the ministry said on X.
It added that search and rescue operations have begun in co-ordination with authorities of Azerbaijan and Georgia.
Late on Tuesday afternoon, Turkey's Defence Ministry said 20 people had been on board.
Video footage reportedly showing the crash, broadcast on Turkey’s private NTV and by other outlets, showed an aircraft spiralling as it descended, leaving a trail of smoke.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he was hoping for minimum casualties and offered his condolences for "our martyrs" on the aircraft.
Turkey’s armed forces make extensive use of the C-130 military cargo plane for transporting personnel and logistical operations.
Turkey and Azerbaijan maintain close military co-operation.
More to follow ...
