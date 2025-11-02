Cyclists take part in the Dubai Ride on Sheikh Zayed Road, as part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge 30x30. Chris Whiteoak / The National.
People ride on a pirate ship amusement ride at the Tokyo Dome City in the Bunkyo district of Tokyo. AFP
Participants drive over Westminster Bridge in London during the RM Sotheby's London to Brighton Veteran Car Run, the oldest competitive driving event in the world. PA Wire
Vitoria Guimaraes's fans burn flares during the Portuguese League football match between Vitoria Guimaraes SC and SL Benfica at Dom Afonso Henriques stadium in Guimaraes. AFP
People fill the streets near the train station before observing 16 minutes of silence for the victims on the first anniversary of the disaster that killed 16 people, in Novi Sad, Serbia. AP Photo
The UAE Flag Garden at Umm Suqeim Public Beach, in Dubai, for UAE flag day. Chris Whiteoak / The National
Members of Roodebrug Soerabaia Community and Reenactor Indonesia re-enact the 1945 Battle of Surabaya between Indonesian fighters and British troops, in Surabaya. AFP
Lightning effects depicting the funerary mask of ancient Egyptian King Tutankhamun light up the sky during the opening ceremony of the Grand Egyptian Museum in Giza, on the south-western outskirts of the capital Cairo. AFP
Best photos of November 2: from Dubai Bike Ride to the opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum

The National picks the most striking images from around the world

November 02, 2025

Updated: November 02, 2025, 1:37 PM
PhotographyPhotos of the Day