Best photos of October 25: Preparations for Day of the Dead to elections in Ivory Coast

Mourner Kanjana Malaithong holds a portrait of Thailand's former queen Sirikit and the late king Bhumibol Adulyadej as she weeps at Chulalongkorn Hospital in Bangkok on October 25, 2025. Sirikit, the mother of King Vajiralongkorn and wife of the nation's longest-reigning monarch, died on October 24 at the age of 93, the Grand Palace said. AFP