A cardboard skeleton in a field of marigolds during preparations for the Day of the Dead celebration at Rancho San Juan Diego in Tlajomulco de Zuniga, Jalisco, Mexico. On November 2, Mexico celebrates the Day of the Dead to pay tribute to deceased family members and friends. AFP
Firefighters work at the site of food warehouses hit by an Russian missile strike in Kyiv, Ukraine, on October 25, 2025. Reuters
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi holds the 2025 MLS Golden Boot before the MLS football match between Inter Miami and Nashville at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on October 24. Messi scored twice in the 3-1 victory, the first of Inter Miami's three MLS play-off games against Nashville. EPA
Pope Leo XIV arrives at an audience with pilgrims of the Diocesan Jubilee in St Peter's Square, at the Vatican, on October 25. AP Photo
Visitors to the ancient city of Babylon in Iraq on October 24. Swiss Federal Councillor Ignazio Cassis, accompanied by a delegation from his country, is paying official visits to Jordan, Iraq, and Kuwait ending on October 2025. EPA
Mourner Kanjana Malaithong holds a portrait of Thailand's former queen Sirikit and the late king Bhumibol Adulyadej as she weeps at Chulalongkorn Hospital in Bangkok on October 25, 2025. Sirikit, the mother of King Vajiralongkorn and wife of the nation's longest-reigning monarch, died on October 24 at the age of 93, the Grand Palace said. AFP
The setting sun in Hyderabad, Pakistan, on October 24. EPA
A voter in Yopougon, Abidjan, walks to the voting booth to mark his ballot at Segbe school polling station on October 25 as the polls open during Ivory Coast's presidential elections. AFP
News

Best photos of October 25: Preparations for Day of the Dead to elections in Ivory Coast

The National picks the most striking images from around the world

The National

October 25, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Updated: October 25, 2025, 11:49 AM
