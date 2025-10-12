A protester holding a Malagasy flag jumps from a vandalised police vehicle in Antananarivo. AFP
The Cazones River after heavy rains in Poza Rica, Veracruz state, Mexico. AFP
Palestinians take aid supplies from trucks in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. EPA
A pro-Palestinian protester faces off with police outside Ullevaal Stadium during the World Cup qualifying football match between Norway and Israel in Oslo. PA
Anglers compete in a fishing competition at a beach in Banda Aceh. AFP
A firefighter works inside the burned-out Sigma shopping mall in Donetsk, a Russian-controlled city of Ukraine. Reuters
Presidential Guards walk past the Parthenon temple in Athens after years of restoration work was completed. AP Photo
Boats sail past the Vittoria Light during the start of the 57th Barcolana Sailing Regatta in the Gulf of Trieste. AFP
Best photos of October 12: Protest in Madagascar to Barcolana Sailing Regatta in Gulf of Trieste

The National picks the most striking images from around the world

The National

October 12, 2025

Updated: October 12, 2025, 12:26 PM
Photography

