The snowcapped beauty of the Himalayan mountain range looms on a foggy morning in Kathmandu, Nepal. Reuters
A Gravity-1 rocket lifts off from the Yellow Sea near Haiyang in China's eastern Shandong province. The rocket - claimed to be the world biggest solid-fuel carrier rocket - was making its second launch and carried a wide-field satellite and two experimental satellites into orbit. AFP
Searching the ruins of a collapsed house in Manay, in the province of Davao Oriental, after two powerful earthquakes struck off the southern Philippines, killing at least eight people and leading to tsunami warnings. AFP
Police officers and supporters of Tahrik-e-Labbaik Pakistan in teargas fired by police during a solidarity march for Gaza in Lahore, Pakistan. Reuters
In the central Gaza Strip, displaced Palestinians return to north after a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza went into effect. Reuters
Mute swans float on the River Thames, in Windsor, Berkshire, England. AP Photo
Members of the civilian Patriots Jet Team during the three-day Fleet Week Air Show which runs in San Francisco until October 12. AP Photo
A military parade celebrates the 80th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang, North Korea. Reuters
Best photos of October 11: Foggy morning in Kathmandu to celebrating 80th anniversary in North Korea

The National picks the most striking images from around the world

The National

October 11, 2025

UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
Tearful appearance

Chancellor Rachel Reeves set markets on edge as she appeared visibly distraught in parliament on Wednesday. 

Legislative setbacks for the government have blown a new hole in the budgetary calculations at a time when the deficit is stubbornly large and the economy is struggling to grow. 

She appeared with Keir Starmer on Thursday and the pair embraced, but he had failed to give her his backing as she cried a day earlier.

A spokesman said her upset demeanour was due to a personal matter.

Updated: October 11, 2025, 11:18 AM
