Musicians wearing traditional 15th-century clothing during the Medieval Music in the Dales festival in North Yorkshire. PA
Charred vehicles outside the torched Supreme Court premises in Kathmandu, Nepal. AFP
Hindu devotees perform rituals on the banks of the Bagmati River near the Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu. AFP
Youths perform the 'rapa'i geleng' traditional dance at the Nusa eco-tourism village in Lhoknga, Indonesia. AFP
Rais, 16, uses a string to catch fish on the Indus River in Sukkur, Sindh province, Pakistan. Reuters
People attend the Holy Cross ceremony in Maaloula, on the outskirts of Damascus, Syria. EPA
Far-right protesters during the "Unite The Kingdom" rally at Westminster Bridge in London. Getty Images
Tara Davis-Woodhall of the US competes during the women's long jump final at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo. Getty Images
News

Best photos of September 14: Medieval Music festival in North Yorkshire to Women's Long Jump at WAC in Tokyo.

The National picks the most striking images from around the world

The National

September 14, 2025

Updated: September 14, 2025, 1:46 PM
PhotographyPhotos of the Day